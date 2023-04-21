Ciri she has seen herself dedicate a lot of cosplaymoreover we are talking about a central character in the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski and of course in The Witcher 3: Wild Huntbut narga_lifestream wanted to interpret it by adopting the samurai-style design of a limited statue produced by CD Projekt RED.

It is a very interesting experiment for the Russian model, who has managed to reproduce her appearance in an extremely faithful way Ciri in ronin version, with the golden kimono and the inevitable scars. By the way, did you know that The Witcher 3 has sold over a million copies in Japan?

In his post on InstagramNatalia told how making this cosplay was not easy at all, since she had booked the photo session for weeks but caught a cold and had to stay in bed for three weeks.

At that point the snow he wanted to rest on had melted, and so he had to rent a studio and shoot photo indoors. In any case, the final result is far from bad, on the contrary it seems like a really excellent job. Can’t you find?

