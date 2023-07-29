It is a reflection “cubemap” , which is a collection of six square textures that represent reflections in an environment. The six squares form the faces of an imaginary cube that surrounds the reflecting object. This is not a real-time reflection and does not take into account what is actually on the game map.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt it’s a game with a few years on its shoulders (eight, to be precise) yet still today small curiosities circulate online that most may have missed. For example, through John Linneman of Digital Foundry – a well-known publication specializing in the technical analysis of video games – we discover that in some caverns of The Witcher 3 if you look at a water surface you see it in the reflection a modern room with windows .

The Witcher 3: Where does that reflection come from

The interesting part is that one developer, Patrick K. Mills – who worked on The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, but also on Neverwinter Nights 2, Alpha Protocol and more – saw Linneman’s tweet and revealed that he made these caves.

Mills says, “Oops, I think that’s my cave.” Linneman asked if anyone knows where does the texture used in the reflection come fromwhich obviously isn’t related to The Witcher 3 in the slightest. However, Mills said he had no idea, adding that he was sure it wasn’t related to the offices where he worked because the windows are different.

In a huge game like The Witcher 3 it is not strange that a reflection has escaped. The game is not ruined by this and indeed it almost becomes a curious factor. If you want to find this cave, know that you have four hours of time through the PS Plus Premium free trial.