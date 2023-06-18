During Netflix Tudum it was shown a new clip of The Witcher season 3. The fantasy TV series inspired by the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski is about to definitively say goodbye to its big starbut it will do it with a certain style.

The clip shows us again the characters that have accompanied us in previous seasons: we have Geralt, of course, together with Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan).

According to the forecasts of the screenwriters, the series should continue until the seventh season: each season, in fact, is dedicated to one of the original books. Given the success of the series we have no reason to believe that this will not be the case.

We got to see a further preview of The Witcher 3 during the Summer Game Fest: find here the article dedicated to the memorable trailer.

This will be Henry Cavill’s last season as Geralt Di Rivia: starting from the fourth season, already confirmed by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth will take his place.

The Witcher TV series, from the third season of which the release has been confirmed on June 29 (part one) and July 27 (part two) proceeds more quickly than the CD Projekt Red video game.