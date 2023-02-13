In the coming days CD Projekt RED will release a hotfixes for the PC version Of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt which should solve the performance drops recorded on this platform since the launch of the next-gen update.

The announcement came via the series’ Twitter account. A precise timeline was not offered, but the account also links to an official page on the CD Projekt forums, where the development team explains the problematic aspects of the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of The Witcher 3 on which is investigating and therefore should solve with the next major patches.

Reading the list we learn that the team’s goal is to improve the use of CPU cores in the future, as well as performance and stability with DirectX 12 on PC. CD Projekt also wants to improve the framerate on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S of the Performance mode, given that at the moment players are noticing annoying drops in the “heavier” areas such as Novigrad and Beauclair. It also aims to fix some issues related to ray tracing and application crashes.

Patch 4.01 of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in early February and according to Digital Foundry’s analyzes on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S it improved ray tracing, but worsened the framerate in Performance mode at 60 fps.