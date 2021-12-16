The witcher It has been one of the most successful Netflix series in recent years. The second season, which continues to star Henry Cavill, hits Netflix on December 17. In this sense, streaming organized the premiere in Madrid, at the Kinépolis cinemas, on November 9.

Henry cavill He is one of the most prominent actors in the film industry, as he has had very prominent roles such as Superman, Sherlock Holmes or Geralt de Rivia. However, not only does that make him a favorite of many, but his sympathy and closeness with his fans has made him one of the actors most loved by the public.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher. Photo: Instagram / @ henrycavill

What will be seen in the second season of The Witcher?

In a brief interview with the Sensacine medium, Henry Cavill revealed that in the new installment there will be an event that will impact viewers. In addition, he made reference to the fight scenes, indicating that “they will be different, but just as exciting.” On the other hand, he made reference to the world of fantasy series: “Other fictions showed us that great characters and stories have a place in the fantasy world. Thanks to them, many people began to understand the world of fantasy and enter the genre and realized that different aspects of humanity can be explored without the limits of the real world ”.

During the event, there was a question that caused great emotion among the attendees. They asked the actor: Who would win in a battle between Superman or Geralt of Rivia? To which the interpreter of both roles replied: “Without a doubt, Superman. Although, given his personality, he would never harm the White Wolf. “