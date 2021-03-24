The witcher 2 is one of the most anticipated shows by the community of fans of the original franchise. This series, starring Henry cavill, is based on the novels of the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

After a long wait, finally Netflix He shared on Twitter the main cast that will be part of the second season of Geralt de Rivia’s series. Also, it was announced which characters will play.

Cast of The Witcher 2. Photo: Netflix

Main cast of The Witcher 2

Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke

Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart

Liz Carr as Fenn

Graham McTavish as Dijkstra

Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian

Simon Callow as Codringher

Chris Fulton as Rience.

Under this premise, it is believed that the sequel to The Witcher would be based on the novel Blood of elves. This would take more force after leaking on social networks some photographs of the recording set where the city of Oxenfurt is seen, a site related to the history of the book.

The Witcher 2 does not yet have an exact release date, but it is expected to arrive in mid-2021 via Netflix. However, the launch could vary due to sanitation measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What will the second season of The Witcher be about?

Convinced that the life of Yennefer was lost in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place she knows – Kaer Morhen’s childhood home.

As the continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons fight for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power within her.