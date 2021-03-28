The witcher, the hit Netflix series, had planned to premiere its second season in December 2021, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed filming plans. The fans could not be more waiting for the result that promises to bring several novelties.

Previously, a report from the Redanian Intelligence portal revealed that the production has prepared several epic confrontations between elves, warlocks and other creatures belonging to the universe of the series. Now, he released photos of the filming starring Wild Hunt.

Photo: Twitter image

In the images, five armored warriors are seen riding horses on the beach, making clear their participation in The Witcher 2. However, it is still unknown how important their role will be for the development of events or if it will only be one introduction for the third installment.

In video games, the ‘Wild Hunt’ are known as the Wraiths of Mörhogg or Red Riders. Originally believed to be specters who were presiding over the war, they are actually elves from Aen Elle led by Eredin Bréacc Glas. Their objective: to acquire slaves from other worlds to turn them into slaves or warriors.

The witcher 2 – official synopsis

Convinced that Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) life was lost in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to her childhood home in Kaer Morhen, the safest place she knows.

As the kings, elves, humans, and demons of the continent battle for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power within her.