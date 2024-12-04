Mara, a rebellious teenager, receives virtual reality glasses on her 18th birthday that allow her to travel to a hidden world and a medieval magic school where you can learn witchcraft to save your family from the lord of the underworld. To do this, he will have to face tests and deceptions with the help of teachers and test his skills and friendships. This is the argument of The witch’s game, an Argentine horror film inspired by Harry Potter recently acquired by distributor Miracle Media for release in North American and British cinemas in early 2025. This revival horror also has a curious characteristic: the language of the original film is Spanish, but The English version has been dubbed using artificial intelligence.

Jinga Films

This is not the first time that artificial intelligence has been used in the translation process, much less in dubbing, especially for cartoons, anime or video games. In recent times, many voice actors have reacted with anger (and strikes) to the replication of their voices with AI without permission and the prospects of unemployment linked to the phenomenon. Robert Downey Jr. has vowed to sue anyone who tries to do anything with his voice or image. Among the many detractors, some exceptions stand out. James Cameron, director of Avatar, has joined Stability Ai, the company behind the semi-open source AI imager Stable Diffusion. Cameron explained: “I’ve spent my career researching emerging technologies that push the boundaries of what’s possible, all in the service of incredible stories.”