The Christmas festival begins today with the celebration of Christmas Eve in some parts of the world and, with it, the arrival of the man dressed in red and with white hair and beard.
On the occasion of this day we see the main wishes for this holiday that the main clubs around the world may have:
Set rossoneri has its captain just over six months from the end of the contract. Despite the fact that during the season he has seen some games from the bench, it has returned to be habitual and an important piece to understand that the club is fighting for Serie A.
The Cameroonian goalkeeper has been able to play two games again this season after his doping sanction, which kept him off the pitch between February and November. In the squad neroazzurri They still have a veteran Samir Handanovic (37) who ends his contract in June, so it may be a wish to reinforce the goal.
The Swiss midfielder is a regular at Borussia Mönchengladbach and a prominent footballer in his position in the Bundesliga. The losses of Joshua Kimmich by not being vaccinated for the moment and of Leon Goretzka have shown the need to reinforce the medullary. The possible departure of Marc Roca and Corentin Tolisso suggest that the Bavarians could seek to strengthen themselves with the player who ends his contract in June.
The black-yellow team has a great chance of losing Erling Haaland, so their wishes may be aimed at reinforcing their offense. Despite the fact that Karim Adeyemi seems on track, the Norwegian figure needs more replacement and the Ajax Amsterdam striker may be a firm candidate with the entry of money in a hypothetical sale of the Nordic.
The casualties that the rojiblanco team is having in the axis of the rear have forced Diego Pablo Simeone to improvise in numerous games. The option of the Spanish international, experienced and with a contract until 2022 with Chelsea, may be interesting to reinforce both the central position and the right-back position, given that Kieran Trippier sounds to go.
The contractual situation of Chelsea defensive level is dramatic. Antonio Rüdiger, César Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen, or what is the same, all their centrals except Trevor Chalobah and Malang Sarr, end their contract in June. German and Spanish seem to be further away from renewing, while Brazilian and Danish would be closer.
The top scorer in Serie A (16) has several suitors, including a club bianconeri that has Paulo Dybala and Álvaro Morata tied (5) in terms of goals in Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure continues to weigh on in the face of goal and the 21-year-old Serbian could help in the directorial side.
The French attacker has a contract until June with Paris Saint Germain and in just over a week he will be able to negotiate with any club if he does not renew. For years it has been the great desire of the merengue team, that each day that passes without the Frenchman expanding, it gets closer to having it.
The Norwegian striker is there to head any project in the world. You will have to decide whether to prioritize economics or sports, since you will receive succulent offers in both areas. We have included Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain as those you may wish for.
