The Nova Creu Alta welcomes this Wednesday afternoon a Catalan derby in which Sabadell and Girona they will put their wish lists on the table (follow the game live on AS.com). While the harlequin recovered their oxygen in the last day after winning Lugo, the rojiblancos It seems that they are back on the crest of the wave. After the moral blow that won them last Sunday Albacete going back in the added, they will seek their third victory in a row. Neither of them has a margin of error because if the Sabadell knows that to stay out of the descent must add three by three, Girona need him to continue their climb to sixth place. And, after the Lightning defeat against Sporting last Tuesday, he can sleep at a single point if they win.



The descent is scorching Sabadell and he hopes that Nova Creu Alta will start to help him. In what takes the League, the harlequin fiefdom has been a bargain for visitors because only 13 points have been retained. And to see the last triumph It is time to go back to last November, in the duel against Las Palmas (3-1). There are many pending accounts at home, but for weeks Antonio Hidalgo has tried to make his staff see that he must live from day to day. Therefore, the victory against Lugo, although they push forward, It no longer works because Girona is going to shake them. The technician will not be able to count with the sanctioned Pierre Cornud and the appearance of Josu Ozkoidi in the left lane it would be one of the few novelties, if not the only one, that is present in its title block. Place Heber Pena as a right-handed winger, the duo Edgar Hernández-Stoichkov pointed and give freedom to Adri caves in the medullary it paid off and Sabadell hopes to continue picking them up.

In addition, one of the most positive aspects of the harlequinado block in Lugo was to leave a clean sheet (the first in the entire month of March). Not only Mackay is in excellent shape, but Juan Ibiza and Oscar Rubio have been erected in untouchables. None are sparing efforts and the fact is that, against Girona, mistakes are usually punished with goals against. And more considering that Mamadou sylla and Stuani They arrive at Nova Creu Alta in a sweet moment. The Senegalese accumulates three games scoring and the Uruguayan has returned from his injury wanting to vindicate himself. Both they scored against Albacete and Francisco meditates aligning them together in a point. The rojiblanco coach recovers to the sanctioned Bernardo and Bueno and both aim to start forming a rear of three centrals together with the youth Arnau because Juanpe is doubtful due to annoyances. And more Doubts appear perhaps in the center of the field because Samu saiz is opposing holder. Girona cannot speculate because the train that goes to the playoff does not stop.