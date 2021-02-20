The most desirable gift for most of the Russians surveyed was money – this was stated by 26 percent of men who took part in a joint study of the Odnoklassniki social network and the ResearchMe research center. The results of the online survey were made available to Lenta.ru.

1073 respondents from different cities of Russia took part in the study, they told how they feel about the Defender of the Fatherland Day, whether they consider it necessary to share household responsibilities between men and women, and whether February 23 can do without traditional socks as a gift.

OK asked users about “expectations and reality” from gifts for the holiday. 26 percent of men would like to receive money – this is the most popular answer. Some respondents (17 percent) would be happy with a festive lunch or dinner, 15 percent dream of tools, 2 percent want a smartphone or tablet, and 11 percent would love fishing supplies. Only 5 percent of respondents dream of underwear, personal care products and socks. At the same time, 33 percent of women plan to give cosmetics, and 15 percent – socks or underwear.

Most of the men surveyed – 40 percent – would like to spend Defender of the Fatherland Day as a real holiday and receive more care from women, and 28 percent believe that on this day a man should take care of his loved ones.

Fifty-four percent of respondents celebrate February 23, for 18 percent the holiday has lost its significance, and 16 percent said they do not celebrate it at all. 70 percent of users (79 percent of women and 60 percent of men) are sure that all men should be congratulated on this holiday, since each of them is a protector. 26% of the respondents (34% of men and 18% of women) disagree with them, who congratulate only those who are related to military service.