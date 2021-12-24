This could be (not counting transfers) the wish list for Christmas of the great teams of the continent today:
Milan is another great who is making a comeback after a time of brutal drought. They are no longer in Europe, but their main objective is to fight Serie A against Inter until the end of the year. If they can keep two key players like Kessié and Ibrahimovic for next year they would certainly be delighted.
Basically there are 3 great wishes for Borussia for 2022: the most important, to qualify to play the Champions League. Although they are second, Bayern have escaped them and last year they already suffered a lot to enter. The second is to try to win the Europa League, which they have reached after finishing 3rd in their group in the Champions League and where they have to play the round of 32 against Rangers. The last, which seems the most complicated, is that Haaland wants to stay with them for another year.
They are the worst child doing things in recent years, and that is showing with every gift … poisoned. Right now they don’t have much to ask Santa Claus. That Dembelé does not leave, that the injuries respect them (especially Ansu and Pedri) and that their ‘children’ continue to grow seem the most feasible: Gavi, Nico, Adbe, … Xavi has it complicated. They need financial and sports stability and from there, think about more things. A title would come in like eating, and the Spanish Super Cup, the Cup or the Europa League would be gold. It seems difficult, but they will have options. The icing on the cake is to get into the Champions League next year.
La Vecchia Signora has dropped a lot, especially domestically, in recent seasons. Winning the league does not seem possible, but at least they will want to get into the Champions League although it will not be easy for them. It already cost them a lot last year. A Champions League in which they face Villarreal and are favorites to pass, although beyond the quarterfinals it would be a real ‘gift’. Not taking De Ligt would be fine.
The improvement of Inter Milan in these last two years has been great. To this day it seems that 2022 will bring him the second Series A in a row if nothing strange happens. In the Champions League they would have a song in their teeth if they can beat Liverpool. La Coppa and maintaining this good level of sporting and economic growth are good wishes to ask Santa Claus
Although it has been down for a while, the Red Devils are also going to make the list for Santa Claus. They have a plus like Cristiano Ronaldo and that certainly helps. Getting into the Champions League for next year is the clear objective, as well as going as far as possible this year. I do not think they pass, at most, quarters. The Ballon d’Or and the World Cup for Cristiano? Maybe that will be left in the postscript of your letter … just like renewing Pogba and Cavani.
This year Atlético de Madrid has not behaved as well as in 2020. Today they celebrate Simeone’s 10 years at the helm. They will have it at least until 2024. To get to the Champions League as far as possible (it seems difficult for them to pass as much of the quarterfinals) and see if they are lucky and they lose the Cup or the Spanish Super Cup. Nor does it seem like they could ask for much more. The same, that Luis Suárez renew, although it is far from what it was last year.
Real Madrid have not had their best days in the last three years, but they are coming back. The Paris Saint Germain thing in the second round was something of ‘coal’ after Benfica played in the first place. Their wishes are clear: Ancelotti has returned his calm and they want a league that is very well on track. In Champions they have gone to more and if they win the Gauls they will be serious candidates. Modric’s renovation so that he can see the New Bernabéu dressed in white, that his ‘boy’ Vinicius continues to grow and the Ballon d’Or for Benzema would be three extraordinary gifts. Hazard’s ‘return’ would not be bad either. And health, since at the moment it has up to 11 casualties and many of them due to COVID.
The Gauls have two major objectives for 2022. With the league sentenced and Messi and Neymar secured this season and next, the Champions would culminate Al Khelaifi’s dream of when he arrived at the club in 2011. On the other hand, if at the end everything changes and Mbappé renews it would not hurt.
Right now Chelsea is the child in the queen’s chair and everyone else wants their position. Repeating the Champions League would be good. Last year they got worse to December and look where they ended up. They also want to stretch their options in Premier, where they are 6 points behind the City and are one of the 3 candidates. If Rudiger renews of course they would be very grateful
Manchester City is the richest of the neighborhood’s rich kids. They want it all. Winning the Premier (it would be the fourth for Guardiola since 2018), the Carabao, the FA, the Community and of course, the Champions League. That would be the greatest of gifts. In fact, they have so many things that they could give some ‘gift’ to the less favored: Ferrán points to Barcelona.
Liverpool are also one of the best-behaved children this year. That is why he is going to ask Santa Claus for everything: he wants the second Premier in 3 years, he wants the Champions League and aspire to all the trophies. They have wickers for it without a doubt. In his case, the icing on a particular level would be the Ballon d’Or for Salah.
Bayern Munich’s tenth individual is in the oven. If nothing strange happens they will win the Bundesliga again and it will be 10 in a row. Incredible. The icing on the cake would undoubtedly be the Champions League, second in three years and for which today they are great favorites. On a particular level, I think they would not complain if they finally give Lewandowski a Ballon d’Or in December 2022.
