In Mexico There are 15.2 million youths in age of study a career Of which only 4.6 million (30%) are doing so*. 64.8% study in public universities and 35.2% in private universities**. Around 4% of the population manages to gather the requirements to enter the best public universities classified according to international standards. While only 1% of the population can pay tuition without needing a scholarship in the private universities best ranked in Mexico according to the same international standards.

The objective of the education is to improve the sustainability of society. It seems that the University educationinstead of reducing the social gap, widens it due to the lack of educational quality, either inherent or carried over from previous school levels, or due to high costs. The balance between quality and cost could generate greater equality of opportunity for young people of school age who want to do so.

The best private or public universities They must cover 4 main demands:

1) Financial demand: The most basic. It requires knowing how to manage school cycles.

2) Student demand: The most opportunistic. It capitalizes on vocations without worrying about the fact that upon graduation, graduates will have to work in different positions.

3) Labor demand: The most courtly. It deals with the production of white-collar workers for international companies that have managed to reach agreements with local universities to create technologies that allow them to come and sell them in our country, taking the profits, while our universities are content with the rich salaries of their graduates.

4) Sustainable demand: The most intrinsic. It strengthens the technological independence and civic spirit that Mexico so desperately needs.

The universities that meet the 4 demands generate a homeland. The autonomy of any society is possible in large part through knowledge. universities They are the heart of it. Knowledge is created through research, transmitted through academia, and used in consultancies and lifelong learning.

In Mexico, knowledge is not made available to the wise people. Very few have access to it, and even fewer when, from primary school, it becomes doctrinal with textbooks, deaf with the disappearance of the test. PISAderegulated with the disappearance of the INEE and little rewarded with the disappearance of the CONACyT. Instead of balancing quality and cost, this six-year term worsened the little progress that the previous ones had achieved.

Dear reader,

The education is expensive; but ignorance, it is moreThe cost of not having access for all young people who want to study a career in universities that meet the 4 demands could cost Mexico the loss of the patriotic pride of its inhabitants; wise or not.

Grab your life.

*ENIGH 2022

**ANUIES 2022-2023

