The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted civilian facilities in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi yesterday morning, killing three innocent civilians and wounding others.

The Council, in the name of its President, the Grand Imam, Prof. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the members of the Council, and its Secretary-General, affirmed its full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its support against all those who target its security and stability, noting that this treacherous targeting that comes After the defeat of Houthi evil and despair on the ground, he exposes the criminal militias, and assures the international community that they are a sinful gang that represents a threat to the region and the world, and does not believe in international law or any religious or humanitarian values ​​or principles.

The Council of Muslim Elders offered the United Arab Emirates and the families of the victims its sincere condolences and sincere condolences, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, and that God would preserve the UAE’s security and stability, so that it would always be a model of tolerance and moderation, and an edifice of civilized and human construction.



