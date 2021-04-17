It was said about politics that it is “the art of the possible”, and in it it was said: “There is no permanent enemy or friend, but there are permanent interests.” This is the essence of saying that states do not deal with emotion and feelings, nor spontaneously or chaotic, but rather with planning, diplomacy, and the realization of their interests at all levels. Thus, the foreign policy of capable, empowered, and powerful states is built. Here, we will talk about the foreign policy of the UAE, which has achieved a lot over the years. Our country has become effective and has a say at the global level, and its good reputation around the world proves the rightness of its choices and confirms its ability to properly place us on the international map, and the UAE’s constant endeavor to spread and achieve peace confirms a continuous approach since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May God rest his soul, this policy that established our role as a party that always strives to spread the values ​​of tolerance around the world, and affirms that our country is interested in achieving its interests and the good of its people through this balanced policy.

The UAE’s policy with the conflicting countries is based on holding the stick in the middle, and it aims not to create enmities, but even to try to bring the parties to the conflict closer. It is more beneficial for the countries of the Middle East to devote themselves to their interests, build states and enhance the well-being of the peoples of the region, and this is the wise approach that our leaders follow. We have supported peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and we are still following this approach. We have achieved a historic peace with Israel to enhance security and peace for the peoples of the region, devotion to work and construction, and to enhance the humanity of mankind in the region. Unfortunately, there are peoples in the region who have suffered and have suffered for many years due to the adoption of wrong foreign policies that do not pay attention to the interest of peoples and states, but rather march in fictitious historical enmities that will never lead to any results, and it is time for some to learn from mistakes and not make them repeatedly.

It is also necessary to differentiate between politics and economics. The politics of states and the state of hostility with some other countries for strategic reasons, all of which should not lead to economic hostility and commercial estrangement, especially if they are against the interest of the country and cause huge losses. Let us take America – the most powerful country in the world – as an example. The permanent tension with China and the great disagreement between them, but this did not undermine or stop the trade relations. Perhaps there are economic pressures, but without prejudice to the interests of America, for example. Any decision it takes is based primarily on pursuing interests first, and this must apply to most countries, as we cannot stop economic interests or relations between our country and other countries, especially that Our country is open to all companies, and an open economic policy is applied. In no case, due to a state of hostility or disagreement, can we close the doors permanently .. International politics are not constructed or proceeded in this way.

Once again, we must commend the Emirati foreign policy, which has achieved a lot through the wisdom of our leadership. We are on good terms with most countries, even those with which we disagree, and we leave the door ajar and realize that the interest of the state and the people is in the foreground, and we always emphasize the approach of peace, even if Our contributions and positions regarding conflict or conflict situations in several countries whose primary goal was to achieve peace, defuse conflict and restore legitimacy to countries shaken by strife, and we are with international moves and international consensus on all issues of the Middle East and the world. As for if we talk about the UAE’s benevolent hand around the world and providing aid to countries and peoples in need, then that requires several articles, just to mention a tip of the Emirati abundance of goodness.

* An Emirati writer

