It has become the essential product of thousands of households in France. Each year, the French consume nearly 7.3 billion wipes per year, an average of around 109 per capita each year. Whether it is to polish our interiors, remove makeup or clean the buttocks of babies, it has become more democratic in all households. Increasing consumption in these times of health crisis.

Easy to use and above all disposable, the wipe is immediately thrown away by the consumer. Unfortunately, if some have the good instinct to throw it in the trash, others throw it in the toilet. A gesture to be banned in view of the damage that this causes. Wastewater treatment plants are unable to eradicate the wipes which must then be removed by hand by the agents to avoid blocking the pipes. Consumer associations also warn about the dangerousness of certain wipes which irritate the skin because of their chemical components.

