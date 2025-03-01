The winter time does not leave: at least twelve communities are on alert this Sunday for rains or snowfall

The influence of a height storm located in the northwest of the Peninsula will cause more instability this Sunday and leave snowfall in the northern half, as well as in the south and east of the northern plateau and generalized rains throughout the Peninsula and the Canary Islands, except for the northwest peninsular end.

According to the last prediction of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet), the snowfall will be important in the central, Iberian system and Pyrenees, as in the south and west of the Northern Plateau, while the rainfall is planned strong and/or persistently around the Nao, Extremadura, narrow and Canary Islands.

The snow level will tend to ascend with the passage of the day, going from 500-700 meters to 1,200-1,600 meters in the northern half and 1,200-1,400 meters to 1,600-1,800 meters in the south half, at the end of the day.

In the Canary Islands important rainfall is foreseen, being able to be locally strong and/or persistent in the islands of greater relief, mainly from noon, being less frequent and weak in the eastern islands. They could be snow -shaped at the Teide Summit. The wind will tend to love, establishing a light or moderate smoothing at the end of the day.

La Calima will continue in the southeast of Peninsular and Alborán, being able to leave precipitation in the form of mud.

The maximum temperatures will descend lightly, and moderate in the Northern Plateau and Valle del Tajo and Guadiana, except for the peninsular southeast and mountainous areas of the northern half, where light ascents are expected; The minimum will tend to descend slightly throughout the peninsula, being able to be moderate in the north and west.

There will be intense frosts that will affect most interiors of the northern peninsular half, as well as locally east of the southern plateau and the southern mountains. They will be moderate in mountain environments and more intense in the Pyrenees.

Moderate winds will blow with predominance of the East and Northeast component; intervals of strong and/or very strong gusts are foreseen in the coastlines of Alborán, Alicante, Catalunya and Galicia.

The DGT asks for caution on the roads before the nevada prognosis

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has asked the drivers who necessarily have to move by road consult, before embarking on the trip, the weather forecast and the state of the roads, before the prognosis notice of snowfall in the peninsular north of the AEMET.

The DGT recalls in a statement, that before the snowfalls that are already registered in some points of the north and that will increase during Sunday, the vehicles that move after the rest days of the White and Carnival week, must carry chains and installed winter pneumatic and extreme caution when it circulates on snow. Traffic asks to take into account that rainfall can affect the circulation of highways and highways, not only to the regional and local roads, so it is “essential” to know the state of the roads.

From the DGT they remember that before the snowfall it is essential to leave the left lane on the tracks for the passage of conservation vehicles and quittings, as well as pay attention to the signage in the informative panels and the indications of the agents of the Civil Guard Traffic Group.

Given the levels of snow difficulty, the green level signaling indicates that it can be circulated at 100 km/h on highways and highways and 80 in the rest of the roads; With yellow level, caution is requested and the circulation of trucks and articulated vehicles is prohibited; With red, the bus circulation is also forbidden and the total circulation is prohibited with black.

The highways and highways that can be more affected by this meteorological episode are, the A-1 in the provinces of Madrid, Segovia and Burgos; the A-6/AP-6 in the provinces of Madrid and Segovia; the AP-51 in the province of Ávila; the AP-61 in the province of Segovia; The A-2 in the provinces of Guadalajara and Soria and the A-15 in the province of Soria.

Traffic also informs that you have prepared for its operation and activate them, if necessary, the 32 automated and monitored deviations for truck embolization and maintains permanent contact with the different official entities for the coordination of the Nevada performances.

Prediction by Autonomous Communities

– GALICIA: In northern Lugo, cloudy intervals accompanied by weak rainfall. In the rest, little cloudy skies increasing at cloudy intervals already cloudy, without ruling out some weak and dispersed precipitation in the southeast end. Minimum decrease temperatures; Maximum with light changes predominantly the descents.

Weak frosts in Ourense and southeast of Lugo. Loose and moderate winds of the Northeast, with strong intervals on the coast between finisterre and bar stake where some very strong streak in exposed areas is also possible.

– ASTURIAS: cloud intervals and possibility of fog in high areas of the mountain range. Weak rainfall. The snow level will be around 700-900 meters in the mountain range. Minimum decrease temperatures; Maximum increasing, more pronounced in the mountain range. Weak frosts in the mountain range. On the coast, moderate winds, inside, loose winds.

– CANTABRIA: cloud intervals increasing to covered, with the possibility of fog in high areas of the mountain range. Weak rainfall that will be more likely on the coast and inside. The snow level will be around 700-900 meters. Minimum decrease temperatures; Maximum increasing, more pronounced in mountain areas.

Weak frosts in the southern half, locally moderate in the peaks of the mountain areas. On the coast, loose winds, inside, lazy variable winds.

– Euskadi: cloud intervals increasing to covered; weak rainfall that will be more likely on the coast and inside. Minimum decrease temperatures; Maximum increasing, more pronounced in mountain areas. Weak frosts in Álava and Interior of Guipúzcoa. On the coast, loose winds, inside, lazy variable winds.

– Castilla y León: cloud or covered, with weak to moderate rainfall, being able to be persistent in the central system. The snow level will be between 600-700 meters, ascending up to 1,200-1,400 meters. Temperatures in slight descent. Weak frosts, moderate in high areas. Northeast winds, lazy with moderate intervals.

– NAVARRE: cloudy and covered, with weak rainfall and can be snow in the Pyrenees and pre -pyreneus. The snow level will rise from 600 to 1,500 meters. Minimum decrease temperatures; Maximum increasing. Weak frosts in the northern half, locally moderate in high areas of the Pyrenees. Variable lazy winds.

– RIOJA: cloud or covered with weak to moderate rainfall. The snow level will be around 600-700 meters, rising to 1,200-1,400 meters. Temperatures in slight descent. Frost in high, weak or locally moderate areas. Winds, from the northeast or northwest, lazy with moderate intervals.

– ARAGON: cloud or covered, tending to cloud intervals. Probable weak rainfall in the north and south third of the Iberian, without more isolated in the rest. The snow level in Pyrenees and Iberian around 700-900 meters, ascending to 1,400-1,600 meters. No changes without changes, except for local declines.

Locally moderate frosts in Pyrenees, weak in adjoining areas and Iberian system. Loose wind

– Catalonia: cloud or covered, tending to cloud intervals. Probable weak rainfall, more likely or intense in Pyrenees and South Third. The snow level in Pyrenees will be around 700-1,000 meters, ascending to 1,400-1,600 meters.

Minimum temperatures in slight decrease in the western Pyrenees, in slight rise in the coast and without changes in the rest; Maximum unchanged, except for a decrease in the southern end. Locally moderate frosts in Pyrenees, weak in adjacent areas. Loose to moderate wind on the coast, with occasional increases of intensity; Inside, loose wind.

– ESTREMADURA: cloud or covered with moderate rainfall, which can be strong locally, without ruling out some storms. The snow level around 1,000 meters rising to 1,400. Temperatures without changes in the south, and in descent in the rest. Northeast or east winds, lazy with moderate intervals.

– Community of Madrid: cloud or covered. Probability of fogs in the Sierra. Locally persistent rains. The snow level will rise from 700-900 to 1,300-1,500 meters in the Sierra, with accumulations of 10 centimeters to 1,000 meters in the Sierra Norte. Descent temperatures. Weak frosts in the mountains. Loose winds of the northeast.

– Castilla-La Mancha: cloud or covered. Probability of dispersed fogs in mountain areas. Rains and showers that will be more frequent, intense and persistent in the western half and southern Albacete. The snow level will rise from 700-900 to 1,200-1,400 meters in the central and Iberian systems. Some occasional snowfall in the mountains of Toledo.

Minimum temperatures without changes or in slight descent and maximum decrease, except in the northeast where changes are not expected. Weak frosts in central and Iberian systems. Loose wind with moderate intervals.

– Valencian Community: cloud or covered. Precipitation, locally strong and persistent in southern Valencia and Norte of Alicante, without ruling out in other areas. The snow level inside the northern end around 900-1,100 meters ascending to 1,300-1,500 meters. Minimal temperatures without changes; maximums in slight rise in the southern third and in descent in the rest.

Weak frosts in points of the interior of the northern third. Loose wind inside and lazy to moderate on the coast, with occasional increases of intensity.

– Murcia region: Covered skies accompanied by weak to moderate rainfall. Temperatures with few changes. Northeast winds, lazy to moderate inside and moderate to strong on the coast.

– Balears: cloud or covered with a probability of rainfall. Temperatures with few changes. Moderate wind with intervals of strong northeast.

– ANDALUSIA: Very cloudy, with weak to moderate rainfall, more intense on the Western Mediterranean coast and Almeria Levante, where they can be locally persistent. The snow level around 1,800 meters. Temperatures with few changes, except descent from the maximums on the Western Mediterranean coast and interior points.

East component winds, moderate to strong on the Mediterranean coast and lazy to moderate in the rest.

– CANARY ISLANDS: cloud or covered in general. Probable moderate rainfall in the archipelago, more intense in the mountainous islands, with strong showers, with low probability in the form of hail often and be accompanied by storms in the surroundings of the Western Islands.

In high peaks, rainfall is not ruled out, with a dimension between 2,200 to 2,400 meters. Temperatures in slight descent. Loose wind of variable direction with predominance of coastal breezes.