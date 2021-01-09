The low temperatures brought by winter storm Filomena which Costa Tropical is experiencing is playing havoc with horticulture and fruit production.

Of course, compared with Castilla-La Mancha where snow storms are taking place, down here we’re getting off lightly but that is not the case with market gardening concerning tomatoes, cucumbers, marrows, eggplants and peppers along the coast. Consequently, farmers are unable to produce the quotas they have pledged to suppliers.

As far as fruit-producing trees go, some are being damaged irreparably. The fact is that we have gone from temperatures abnormally high up to December to now ones that are abnormally low.

The other end of the scale is that the produce reaching the market has almost doubled in price owing to the supply and demand situation. Tomatoes, for example, have gone up 60%.

Just inland away from the warming affect of the Mediterranean, agricultural areas have had to deal with frost with subsequent crop damage.

On the other side of the coin, this rainfall over the last two days has been very welcome.

(News: Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)