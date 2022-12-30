US airports returned to normal this Friday on New Year’s Eve and registered less than a hundred cancellations, the majority of the Southwest airline, after a week of chaos due to storm Elliot.

According to the FlightAware portal count, a total of 98 flights scheduled for this Friday to or from the United States have been cancelled, compared to more than 2,500 canceled on Thursday.

In total, the winter storm left more than 60 dead from the cold and the accidents.

Only in New York, the state most affected by storms, at least 37 deaths were registered. Furthermore, in United States, about 1.7 million homes were left without power and thousands of passengers on the ground who wanted to be reunited with their families for Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Of those 37 people, 17 were found on the street, nine died due to lack of heating, four were found in a vehicle, another four died of heart problems and three because the emergency medical service could not arrive on time.

The region’s top political officer, Mark Poloncarz, also stressed that there are “several unidentified bodies at this point” and offered his “deepest condolences and condolences to all who have lost a loved one to this terrible storm.”

Buffalo, New York, the most affected city

The winter storm has caused at least 50 deaths in the United States Photo: EFE/EPA/JALEN WRIGHT

The authorities in the area continue the repair and snow removal work, especially in the municipality of Buffalo, capital of Erie, where it is still prohibited to circulate with vehicles.

The Police of this city explained that 450 machines are working to clean the streets and the mayor, Byron Brown, announced the opening of eleven bus lines, as well as the train.

Brown also explained that of the more than 100,000 homes that were left without power by the storm, there are still 500 homes that have not recovered power.

For his part, Poloncarz stressed that several centers have been opened where food is offered to people who cannot travel to the stores.

The virulence of the storm in the northwest of New York, which left half a hundred dead throughout the country, led President Joe Biden to approve the declaration of emergency for the state of New Yorkto facilitate the federal aid necessary to alleviate its effects and care for those affected.

Emergencies have received calls from families asking for help because they claim to be frozen.

Southwest airline investigated for canceling flights

While other airlines experienced storm cancellations and recovered “relatively quickly,” the letter adds, Southwest did not.

The company attributes its collapse to the fact that hundreds of pilots and flight attendants were rendered inoperative by the winter storm Elliotwhich impacted the country last week with frigid temperatures, heavy snowfall and hurricane-force winds.

Of the 98 flights canceled this Friday, 41 belong to the low-cost airline Southwest, the protagonist of an avalanche of cancellations on New Year’s Eve, which is being investigated by the US government.

The company, which attributes the air chaos to the impact of the winter storm over Christmas, canceled this Thursday more than 2,300 flights, of the 2,500 total.

This Friday, however, he assured that it operates “normally” despite the cancellations.

“We appreciate the dedicated work of the Southwest team to restore our schedules and anticipate minimal disruption for the weekend,” the company said.

Southwest insisted that its customers fill out a form on its website to be reimburse them for the prices of flights, food and hotels derived from the cancellations that millions of people have suffered in recent days.

The Secretary of Transportation of the United States, Pete Buttigieg, lashed out on Thursday against the “unacceptable behavior” of Southwest and sent a letter to the CEO of this company based in Dallas (Texas), in which he assures that he will use “the maximum of his investigative powers” to hold Southwest accountable if you do not keep the promises made to refund to the passengers.

EFE