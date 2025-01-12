

01/12/2025



Updated at 6:17 p.m.





Atlético de Madrid, historic winter champion. The rojiblancos defeated Osasuna without excessive problems (1-0) thanks to Julián Álvarez’s goal and thus added their fourteenth consecutive victory, the best streak in the club’s more than 120 years of history. Besides, …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only