Atlético 1 – Osasuna 0
LEAGUE | DAY 19
The rojiblancos defeated Osasuna thanks to Julián Álvarez’s goal, signed the best streak in the club’s history with their 14th consecutive victory and regained the lead
Atlético de Madrid, historic winter champion. The rojiblancos defeated Osasuna without excessive problems (1-0) thanks to Julián Álvarez’s goal and thus added their fourteenth consecutive victory, the best streak in the club’s more than 120 years of history. Besides, …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#winningest #Atlético #proclaimed #winter #champion
Leave a Reply