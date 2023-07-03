We start strong today. The great pillars of physics work very well in our daily environment and provide our technological societies with applications that have transformed our way of life, such as cancer therapies, the web, mobile phones, microprocessors or GPS. However, those same pillars have serious problems on large scales, those of cosmology. That’s why we launch telescopes like euclidto try to understand what is happening in the universe.

Let’s first see what the problem is. You only have to give a couple of numbers to be aware of the size of our ignorance. Ordinary atoms, the kind you and I and the cat next door are made of, make up only a small fraction of the energy density of the universe, 4.9%. The rest, 95.1%, is dark and it is in the form of two components, matter and energy whose nature we do not know. Both components have contributed to building the cosmos: dark matter adding gravity to galaxies and their clusters, and dark energy on larger scales has accelerated the expansion of the universe.

Since we do not know what they are, we are not going to stop to explain them; Suffice it to say that our existence is closely linked to both, because without them not enough material (of that 5% that we know how to explain well) would have been gathered to form planets, galaxies, frogs and mountains. Understanding these fundamental components of the universe is one more step towards understanding our origin. For this reason, it is not surprising that more than 2,500 scientists and engineers from 15 countries have agreed so that, under the helm of the European Space Agency and after more than ten years of development, euclid I’m finally on my way second Lagrange point (L2) of the Sun-Earth system.

The mission has cost 1,400 million euros (Does it seem like a lot? It is less than half of the collection of the film Avatar) and has an important Spanish contribution: a crucial scientific part, led from the Institute of Spatial Studies of Catalonia and the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islandsand with scientific operations that will be carried out from the European Space Astronomy Center (THAT Cin Madrid) and the Cebreros antenna in Ávila it will receive the data collected by the telescope.

To do his cosmological work and help decipher the great mysteries of current physics, euclid going to measure weak gravitational lensing and baryon acoustic oscillations (known as BAOs). Since lenses are relatively easy to explain, we turn to BAOs, which are a bit more complex and rarely dealt with in the media.

Cosmological BAOs (although they share name and, we could say, shape, with Chinese bread rolls with which they obviously have nothing to do) are frozen relics of the pre-decoupling universe. This is a long, long time ago: early age 380,000 yearswhen the cosmos formed the first neutral atoms that allowed matter to cool down efficiently, causing it to enter the domain of gravity.

Before that time, the matter of the universe was in the form of plasma, uniformly distributed, until gravity (which pulls everything together) began to alter this distribution to form galaxies. Matter, when you try to bring it together, heats up and exerts an opposite effect to gravity, expanding these regions which, as they expand, cool down until gravity can once again be the dominant force. This opposite effect between gravity and pressure generated an oscillation, equivalent to sound waves, which dispersed outward in the form of bubbles. We could visualize them intuitively, although they are not the same, like the waves that propagate when we throw a stone into a calm lake.

The matter bubbles of the universe

Large structures began to form in the bubbles of matter created by the acoustic waves. those footprints are visible today: have a size of 490 million light years and the work of euclid is to detect them throughout a large volume of the universe. To understand it more simply, if we choose any galaxy in the universe, it is more likely to find a second galaxy at a distance of 490 million light years than to find a second galaxy at 400 or 600 million light years.

BAOs are the standard rules of choice for 21st century cosmology, as they provide distance estimates that, for the first time, are firmly rooted in well-understood linear physics. We leave the deeper explanation of this for another day, for now it is enough to mention that, since they are standard rules, we can very well measure the expansion of the universe with them.

For now we know that euclid he is on his way to L2 where he will meet the space telescopes James Webb and Gaia. Meanwhile he James Webb it’s bigger and you can see far back in time and zoom in on details, euclid it can go fast in a large field of view. In a single observation and with a stroke of the pen, euclid can record data from an area of ​​the sky more than a hundred times larger than that represented by the camera NIRCam of the James Webb. The sky coverage strategy is based on the need to cover more than 35 percent of the celestial sphere during the 6-year mission life of ESA’s new space telescope. Also, along the way we will not only learn about galaxies, matter and dark energy, but we will see the stars of the closest galaxies (including our own) and many other things, complementing the science that the Gaia space observatory is doing. But, above all, we will find things that we have not even imagined yet.

Cosmic Void is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than one atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillions of atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe. The section is made up of Pablo G. Perez Gonzalezresearcher at the Center for Astrobiology, and Eva Villaverresearch professor at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias.

