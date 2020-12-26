“Since non-essential businesses were able to reopen, apart from bars and restaurants, we were relieved to see that no one had been lost. It is the crowning of the efforts we carried out since last spring and the first containment to support local trade. “PCF Mayor of Martigues in the Bouches-du-Rhône, Gaby Charroux blows by noting that the aid put in place by the city, but also the territorial council and the Paca regional council have been effective in the turmoil of confinements and cover-ups. successive fire.

The municipality thus participated very early on in the Covid Resistance fund launched by the region by paying 2 euros per inhabitant. By snowball effect, these 100,000 euros for 50,000 inhabitants will have made it possible to mobilize, in all, 350,000 euros, used from this year 2020. Seventy martégaux traders have thus submitted an application for assistance, fifty have were selected and received an average of 7,500 euros in direct aid to compensate for loss of turnover.

But the territory council of the Pays de Martigues has also entered the dance on its own funds. He voted for the direct payment to municipalities of one euro per inhabitant from its budget. And thus collected 50,000 euros of aid which were used, in conjunction with the federation of traders in the city, to support the payment of rents.

For its part, the city has exempted all traders from fees for occupying public property, a measure that could be extended next year, and has removed the rents owed by the fifteen traders or structures such as holiday villages. installed on land or buildings belonging to the city.

remove obstacles

But, to go even further, the city council voted, on December 11, an exceptional endowment of 150,000 euros to support local traders. If decentralization laws do not allow a city to pay direct aid, with economic competence falling to the region, Martigues has found a clever way to support both turnover and purchasing power.

“The sum will be paid to the federation of traders who will publish scratch tickets, all winners at 10 or 20 euros. These tickets will be distributed in shops to customers who will have to consume them on the spot, ”explains Gaby Charroux. “All the professionals tell us that, in the case of a business transaction of this type, customers buy for about three times the amount of the gift certificate. “

Worried about the fate of bars and restaurants, Gaby Charroux is absolutely keen to save the business of its city center that the town hall, advised by a consultancy firm, had succeeded in revitalizing with new players through an urban development policy, renovation and pre-emption. “We are walking on one leg for the reopening of businesses,” he analyzes. It is the bars and restaurants that make life in the city centers good. “

The mayor is also pleased with the establishment of support for local producers, located in particular in the plains of Saint-Julien and Saint-Pierre, and for short circuits which have demonstrated their usefulness and relevance during the period.