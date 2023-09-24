The winning jab: how many bets, duration and when it ends

How many bets are planned for The Winning Shot? It is a TV film, broadcast on Rai 1 for the first time on Sunday 24 September 2023, at 9.25pm. It is therefore not a fiction, but a film broadcast in a single evening. Therefore, one and only “episode” will be broadcast. The film – freely inspired by the book “The winning shot” by Paolo Pizzo and Maurizio Nicita, directed by Nicola Campiotti and written by Marco Videtta with the collaboration of Alessandro Tonda and Nicola Campiotti and the consultancy of Paolo Pizzo himself and Maurizio Nicita – tells an exemplary story of sport and redemption, tenacity and determination.

Duration

How long does the winning jab last? The film starts at 9.25pm ​​and ends at 11.30pm. So about two hours, advertising included.

Cast

Who are the actors in the cast of The Winning Shot, which tells the true story of the athlete Paolo Pizzo? Alessio Vassallo plays the protagonist. Also in the cast are Flavio Insinna, Mario Ermito and Chiara Cavaliere. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Alessio Vassallo: Paolo Pizzo

Flavio Insinna: Piero Pizzo

Elena Funari: Lavinia Bonessio

Chiara Cavaliere: Marina Pizzo

Mario Ermito: Guglielmo Visentin

Samuele Carrino: Paolo Pizzo as a child

Carlotta Ventimiglia: Marina Pizzo as a child

Svetlana Kevral as Ludmila (Oleg’s wife)

Egle Doria: Patrizia Pizzo

Maciej Robakiewicz: Oleg Pouzanov

Particular care and attention was also given to the technical and sporting elements, with the involvement of fencing masters, athletes and professional match officials, starting from Paolo Pizzo himself who provided his active contribution to the filming of the fencing scenes and to the preparation of the protagonist actors, as well as the participation of the former fencer Stefano Pantano, who in the film retraces his own commentary of the 2011 final.