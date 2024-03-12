The president of the Popular Monarchic Party of Portugal, Gonçalo da Câmara Pereira, whose party is part of the center-right Democratic Alliance (AD) coalition that won the legislative elections in the country, said this Tuesday (12) that “he sees no harm anyone” in making a pact with the right-wing nationalist Chega party to be able to govern.

Shortly afterwards, Pereira received a scathing response from the mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas, from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main force in the center-right coalition, who said he would not make a deal with Chega.

In an interview with the television channel RTP, Pereira said he was in favor of a rapprochement with the third largest political force in the country: “I don't see any harm in making an agreement with Chega, he doesn't scare me.”

“I think the country needed stability; I think the country is a little adrift, without objectives or goals, and therefore I think it wouldn't hurt to take two steps back to take one step forward,” said the Party president Popular Monarchist.

“The Portuguese people gave him 40 deputies (to Chega, although in reality there were 48). This is not to be underestimated”, he highlighted.

AD leader, Luís Montenegro, president of the PSD, repeatedly denied the possibility of a pact with Chega during the campaign and on election night itself, on Sunday (10), when AD proclaimed itself the winner of the legislative elections in Portugal. , despite the tight results with the Socialist Party (PS).

With 99.01% of the votes counted – the votes of Portuguese people abroad will still be announced in a few days – the AD has 79 seats, with those won on Madeira Island, where the coalition parties did not compete under that name, and the socialists , 77. Both forces, AD and PS, are far from the 116 seats that represent the absolute majority in the chamber.

Other right-wing parties in Parliament with which the AD could make a pact are the Liberal Initiative, which has eight seats and has approached the center-right alliance on several occasions, and Chega, which has 48 deputies. The sum of AD and Chega alone would be 127 seats, 11 more than the absolute majority. The sum of PS seats with those of other left-wing parties would be 91 deputies.

The four seats corresponding to the votes of Portuguese citizens residing abroad remain to be distributed.

Referring to Montenegro's promises that it would not make a pact with Chega, Pereira stated that when a word is given it has to be fulfilled, but “sometimes (it) is not linear”.

Shortly afterwards, Moedas responded bluntly: “The AD leader was clear, just like me as mayor, I do not govern with Chega and the AD will not govern with Chega”, he declared.

On Monday night (11), Chega's leader, André Ventura, already gave clues, in an interview with CNN Portugalof what could be the next Legislature, when it spoke of the approval of the next State Budget for 2025.

“They want to ask us for votes without negotiating with us? This is humiliating Chega”, said Ventura, stating that he will not accept responsibility for a hypothetical fall of the future AD Executive, since “the center-right coalition would be to blame for not wanting to negotiate with Chega”.

Ventura also accused the PSD of being an “arrogant and arrogant” party for not wanting to make a pact with his party. “The Portuguese don't like arrogance and when someone treats them like idiots, they hold the person responsible for acting this way,” he said.