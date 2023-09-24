The winning jab: plot (true story), cast, how many episodes and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Sunday 24 September 2023, at 9.30 pm on Rai 1, The Winning Shot will be broadcast, the true story of the world fencing champion Paolo Pizzo – played by Alessio Vassallo – with Flavio Insinna in the role of his father, Piero. The TV film – freely inspired by the book “The winning shot” by Paolo Pizzo and Maurizio Nicita, directed by Nicola Campiotti and written by Marco Videtta with the collaboration of Alessandro Tonda and Nicola Campiotti and the consultancy of Paolo Pizzo himself and Maurizio Nicita – tells an exemplary story of sport and redemption, tenacity and determination. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot (true story)

Paolo Pizzo, twice world champion in the sword specialty (in 2011 and 2017), had to face the most important challenge of his life as a child: fighting a brain tumor. A battle won thanks also to the support and unconditional love of his father, a true life coach as well as his first fencing teacher. Through flashbacks linked to his childhood, the film retraces the sporting and human history of the impetuous, exuberant and stubborn Paolo Pizzo, up until his consecration as World Champion, on 12 October 2011, in his Catania. A victory achieved after going through pain, disappointments, defeats, rivalries, rebirths and revenge. The project aims to underline the strength and social importance of sport, making use of a backdrop of excellence, a Sicily narrated in a value-based way, through the history of the Pizzo family, a family of sportsmen linked to their territory.

The winning move: the cast

We have seen the plot of The Winning Jab, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Alessio Vassallo: Paolo Pizzo

Flavio Insinna: Piero Pizzo

Elena Funari: Lavinia Bonessio

Chiara Cavaliere: Marina Pizzo

Mario Ermito: Guglielmo Visentin

Samuele Carrino: Paolo Pizzo as a child

Carlotta Ventimiglia: Marina Pizzo as a child

Svetlana Kevral as Ludmila (Oleg’s wife)

Egle Doria: Patrizia Pizzo

Maciej Robakiewicz: Oleg Pouzanov

Particular care and attention was also given to the technical and sporting elements, with the involvement of fencing masters, athletes and professional match officials, starting from Paolo Pizzo himself who provided his active contribution to the filming of the fencing scenes and to the preparation of the protagonist actors, as well as the participation of the former fencer Stefano Pantano, who in the film retraces his own commentary of the 2011 final.

Location

But where was The Winning Shot filmed (location)? The film was shot in various Italian locations: Catania, Aci Castello, Acitrezza and above all Etna, with its Silvestri Craters at 2,000 meters. Other locations include Rome, Genzano di Roma, Guidonia Montecelio and the shores of Lake Bracciano, between Vigna di Valle and Anguillara Sabazia.

How many episodes

But how many episodes are planned for The Winning Shot on Rai 1? We’ll tell you straight away: being a film, one and only one “episode” will be broadcast. The broadcast is scheduled for today, Sunday 24 September 2023, from 9.30 pm.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Winning Shot live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 24 September 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.