The best cinema of the year awaits you in Movistar Plus+. After the exciting ceremony of the 2025 Oscar Awards, many of the most acclaimed and commented films are already available on the streaming platform, allowing you Cinephils that do not want to miss the best of the year. And the best of all is that in this offer it is easy and without complications, for only 9.99 euros per month, without permanence and without being a customer of Movistar, you can enjoy these and other successes of the current cinema. Do not wait more and immerse yourself in the stories that have conquered criticism and the public. Movistar Plus+ brings you the Oscar cinema to a single click. Oscar -winning plates for only € 9.99/Messoscar 2025, winning films arrive at Movistar Plus+ The substantial the winning films of the Oscar 2025 Awards already have a place in Movistar Plus+. Among them is Emilia Pérez, who will arrive on March 28 and who won the awards for Best Distributed Actress, thanks to the brilliant interpretation of Zoe Saldaña, already best original song. Also add conclave, an intense thriller set in the Vatican who received the prize for best script adapted and that will soon be available on the platform. For the lovers of gender cinema, the genre lovers are already available. He stood out in the category of best makeup and hairdressing, as well as Dune: part two that dazzled with its impeccable technical section, taking the awards for better sound and better visual effects.If your international cinema is the international cinema, I am still here, the film that took the Oscar for Best International Film, will also be available soon. of documentary and short films. Among them is not Other Land, who conquered the award for the best documentary feature film, just as I am not a robot and in the shadow of the cypress, recognized as the best short film and best short animation, respectively. Ample catalog of titles nominated in the 2025 Oscar Awards, offering you the opportunity to discover those stories that were very close to taking a golden statuette. Between them, the lives of Sing Sing Sing, with T res nominations, which tells an exciting story based on real events about redemption and hope within a penitentiary system. There is also The Apprentice (Trump’s story), which with two nominations is presented as one of the most controversial films of the year, addressing the beginnings of the former US president in the business world. If yours are the films with a great technical deployment, Better Man, which will arrive soon to the platform, was recognized in the category of better visual effects, while Different Man stood out for his impressive makeup. and hairdressing. In the animation section, Movistar Plus+ will also bring great bets, such as memoirs of a snail, nominated for the best animation feature and close to the platform. Next to her, the short -lived short men, Wander to Wonder and what a disgust! , are also among the prominent titles of this year. For lovers of documentary cinema, Black Box Diaries was one of the nominated for the best documentary feature film, while in the short film section, titles such as Lien (retention) and the man who could not remain silent were positioned among the most acclaimed. With all these options, Movistar Plus+ becomes the ideal destination for Cinephiles who want to explore the best of the 2025 Oscar, with award -winning and nominated titles that have given a lot to talk about. Oscar -nominated plates for only € 9.99/Mesmovistar Plus+, everything you need to know about their subscription Movistar Plus+ Movistar Plus+ is a perfect option. Its monthly subscription is priced at 9.99 euros (taxes included) and best of all, it has no permanence, which means that you can enjoy the service without ties and cancel it whenever you want. One of its great advantages is that it allows two simultaneous reproductions, which means that you can share your account with another person and divide the monthly cost, reducing the expense to half. In addition, the service is completely independent of Movistar’s fiber or mobile, so you can hire it regardless of your telephone operator. The Movistar Plus+ catalog not only includes winning and nominated movies to the 2025 Oscar, but also offers children’s cinema, perfect for the smallest of the house, and a selection of great classics that have marked the history of the cinema. Titles such as Titanic, the list of Schindler or Wyatt Earp, the legendary Western starring Kevin Costner and with the participation of the recently deceased Gene Hackman. And if you are a beneficiary of the Young Cultural Bonus, you can hire an annual subscription with a 67%discount, paying only 39 euros for a whole year of cinema, series and entertainment. To learn more about the programming, the premieres and all the premises. Available, visit the Movistar Plus+ website and discover why it is the best option to enjoy the best cinema without leaving the house. Movistar Plus+ For only € 9.99/month

#winning #films #Oscar #Awards #Movistar