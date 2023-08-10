The winners of the youth acceleration program “Okrug. Universities” became 12 projects. They will be implemented with the support of the Moscow Committee of Public Relations and Youth Policy, Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina said.

According to her, the experts initially chose 22 of the most interesting works from all the submitted works. Then they were put to a vote in the Active Citizen project.

“According to the voting results, 11 projects were selected for different districts of the capital. Their authors will receive support in the implementation of their ideas. Another project, Interactive Quest Tours around Moscow Districts, was awarded the Grand Prix. It will be included in the line of educational city programs for young people,” Sergunina noted.

The Ecoprud Losinoostrovsky project, which provides for environmental education, received the most votes. Another one – “The Present Past” – involves the organization of immersive performances on historical topics. The Your Cinema project is associated with the launch of a mobile cinema school, the participants of which will film cultural events and create videos.

In 2018, the Moscow Mayor’s program “My District” was launched in the capital, aimed at the integrated development of each district of the city. As part of the program, modern public spaces are being created in the capital, a new standard of cultural, social and medical institutions is being introduced, and transport, sports and leisure infrastructure is being improved.