Psychics Oleg Sheps and Vlad Cherevaty became winners of the show “Battle of the Strongest”

TNT TV channel on VKontakte announced winners of the show “Psychics. Battle of the strongest.” For the first time in the history of the project, two participants won at once: Vlad Cherevaty and Oleg Sheps.

At the same time, the medium Cherevatyi initially became the strongest, but he lost to Sheps, who took second place. He, in turn, decided to share the victory with his opponent.