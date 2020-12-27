The winners of the Russian Championship guaranteed themselves participation in the 2021 World Figure Skating Championship, reports TASS.

Olga Yermolina, press attaché of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, explained that the decision was made in connection with the cancellation of the European Championship. The World Cup is planned from March 22 to March 28 in Stockholm.

Earlier it was reported that Anna Shcherbakova won the Russian championship in women’s single skating. The 16-year-old athlete scored 264.10 points in the short and free programs.

The Russian Championship is held in Chelyabinsk from 23 to 27 December. Figure skaters Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin took first place in ice dancing, and Mikhail Kolyada became the winner in men’s single skating. In pair skating, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won.