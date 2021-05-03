The names of the winners of the Russian Dog Dancing Championship held at the Eurasia 2020-2021 exhibition have been announced in Moscow. This was announced on Monday, May 3, by the Russian Cynological Federation.

It is specified that in total 20 couples competed for the title of champions in two disciplines – “Freestyle” and “Movement alongside to the music”.

“The winners got a chance to participate in the European Championship 2021, which takes place in October in St. Petersburg,” – quotes the message of the organizers of the event “RIA News“.

So, in the discipline “Freestyle” the prizes were taken by Lyubov Shinkarevich paired with the border collie Aisknecht Twist, Irina Kashcheeva and her white Swiss shepherd dog Kalashnikov from the White Brigade, as well as Polina Ilyina and the Pyrenean long-haired shepherd dog Hardyheart.

In turn, Lyudmila Aybogina and the border collie Let’s Just Do It, Polina Ilyina with Malinois Liniya Gracii Sabur Grand and the second representative of the same breed named Liniya Gracii Ilim Yan became the winners of the discipline “Moving alongside to the music”.

On April 24, the President of the Russian Cynological Federation Vladimir Golubev announced that the purchase of fashionable clothes and non-functional accessories for dogs makes almost no sense. He added that dogs need tasty treats more than fashionable clothes.