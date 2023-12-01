Saturday, December 2, 2023
The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 Japan Asia have been revealed

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 1, 2023
in Gaming
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has announced i winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 Japan Asia. Let’s see the details of the various categories.

The “Grand Award“, awarded to the three games developed in Japan/Asia that achieved the highest worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023, was awarded by:

  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

The “Partner Awards“, awarded to titles developed in Japan/Asia with strong worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023, was awarded by:

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)
  • Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix)
  • Elden Ring (FromSoftware)
  • eFootball 2023 (Konami Digital Entertainment)
  • Sonic Frontiers (SEGA)
  • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo Games)

It “Special Award“, awarded to games that achieved noteworthy results, instead went to:

  • Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Japan)
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
  • Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
The votes of the public

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Finally, there is a category unrelated to commercial results and assigned solely on the basis of player voteswhich they chose from the top 30 games (in terms of number of hours played in Japan/Asia between October 2022 and September 2023).

The winners of the “Users’ Choice Award” I am:

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
  • Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Japan)
  • Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)
  • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Finally, we remind you that The Game Awards are also coming soon.


