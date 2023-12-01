The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 Japan Asia have been revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has announced i winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 Japan Asia. Let’s see the details of the various categories.

The “Grand Award“, awarded to the three games developed in Japan/Asia that achieved the highest worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023, was awarded by:

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

The “Partner Awards“, awarded to titles developed in Japan/Asia with strong worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023, was awarded by:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

eFootball 2023 (Konami Digital Entertainment)

Sonic Frontiers (SEGA)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo Games)

It “Special Award“, awarded to games that achieved noteworthy results, instead went to: