The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 Japan Asia have been revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has announced i winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 Japan Asia. Let’s see the details of the various categories.
The “Grand Award“, awarded to the three games developed in Japan/Asia that achieved the highest worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023, was awarded by:
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
The “Partner Awards“, awarded to titles developed in Japan/Asia with strong worldwide sales between October 2022 and September 2023, was awarded by:
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware)
- eFootball 2023 (Konami Digital Entertainment)
- Sonic Frontiers (SEGA)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo Games)
It “Special Award“, awarded to games that achieved noteworthy results, instead went to:
- Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Japan)
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
The votes of the public
Finally, there is a category unrelated to commercial results and assigned solely on the basis of player voteswhich they chose from the top 30 games (in terms of number of hours played in Japan/Asia between October 2022 and September 2023).
The winners of the “Users’ Choice Award” I am:
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware)
- Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Japan)
- Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
