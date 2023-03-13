The Oscars are held this Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as host of the ceremony. The first awards of the night go to Ke Huy Quan as a supporting actor for Everything at once everywhere and to Jamie Lee Curtis as a supporting actress for her role in the same film. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio gets another top prize after winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. Everything at once everywhereby Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert continues as a great favorite, leading the nominations with 11 nominations but is closely followed by the films Banshees by Inisherin, by Martin McDonagh, and No news at the front, of Edward Berger, with nine candidacies both. Among the nominees for best actor, Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler stand out as favorites for their roles in The whale and Elvis. For the female candidacies, the actress Ana de Armas is in charge of putting the Spanish seal on the gala by opting for the statuette for best actress for Blonde.
Below, we offer you the complete list of the winners of the Oscars 2023:
Best film
best direction
best Actor
Best actress
Best Supporting Actor
By Souls in pain of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry
By Causeway
Judd Hirsch
By The Fabelmans
barry keoghan
By Souls in pain of Inisherin
WINNER. Ke Huy Quan
For Everything at once everywhere
Best Supporting Actress
best international film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best animated short
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it
Best Costume Design
best fictional short
- WINNER. An Irish Goodbye
- ivalue
- I pupiled him
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best makeup and hairstyling
best soundtrack
- Volker Bertelmann, for No news at the front
- Justin Hurwitz, for Babylon
- Carter Burwell, for Banshees by Inisherin
- They are Lux, for Everything at once everywhere
- John Williams, for The Fabelmans
better sound
Best Adapted Screenplay
- No news at the frontby Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell
- Daggers in the Back: The Glass Onion Mysteryby Rian Johnson
- Living roomby Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverickby Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie
- They speakby Sarah Polley
Best Original Screenplay
- Banshees by Inisherinby Martin McDonagh
- Everything at once everywhereby Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmansby Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
- tarby Todd Field
- The triangle of sadnessby Ruben Östlund
best photography
- WINNER. No news at the front
- Bard
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- tar
Best Documentary Feature
- all that breathes
- All the beauty and the bloodshed
- Fire of love
- A house made of splinters
- WINNER. Navalny
Best Documentary Short
- The Elephant Whisperers
- haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
best mount
- Banshees by Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything at once everywhere
- tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best song
- Applausein Tell It Like a Woman. Music and lyrics by Diane Warren
- hold my handin Top Gun: Maverick. Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- lift me upin Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson. Tems and Ryan Coogler Lyrics
- Naatu Naatuin RRR. Music by MM Keeravaani. Chandrabose Lyrics
- This is a Lifein All at once everywheres. Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Production Design
- No news at the front
- Avatar: The Water Sense
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
better visual effects
- No news at the front
- Avatar: The Water Sense
- batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
