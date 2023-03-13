The Oscars are held this Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as host of the ceremony. The first awards of the night go to Ke Huy Quan as a supporting actor for Everything at once everywhere and to Jamie Lee Curtis as a supporting actress for her role in the same film. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio gets another top prize after winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. Everything at once everywhereby Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert continues as a great favorite, leading the nominations with 11 nominations but is closely followed by the films Banshees by Inisherin, by Martin McDonagh, and No news at the front, of Edward Berger, with nine candidacies both. Among the nominees for best actor, Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler stand out as favorites for their roles in The whale and Elvis. For the female candidacies, the actress Ana de Armas is in charge of putting the Spanish seal on the gala by opting for the statuette for best actress for Blonde.

Below, we offer you the complete list of the winners of the Oscars 2023:

Best film

best direction

best Actor

Best actress

Best Supporting Actor

By Souls in pain of Inisherin Brian Tyree Henry By Causeway Judd Hirsch By The Fabelmans barry keoghan By Souls in pain of Inisherin WINNER. Ke Huy Quan For Everything at once everywhere

Best Supporting Actress

best international film

Best Animated Feature Film

Best animated short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

Best Costume Design

best fictional short

WINNER. An Irish Goodbye

ivalue

I pupiled him

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best makeup and hairstyling

best soundtrack

Volker Bertelmann, for No news at the front

Justin Hurwitz, for Babylon

Carter Burwell, for Banshees by Inisherin

They are Lux, for Everything at once everywhere

John Williams, for The Fabelmans

better sound

Best Adapted Screenplay

No news at the front by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell

Daggers in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery by Rian Johnson

Living room by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie

They speakby Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

Banshees by Inisherin by Martin McDonagh

Everything at once everywhere by Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans by Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

tar by Todd Field

The triangle of sadnessby Ruben Östlund

best photography

WINNER. No news at the front

Bard

Elvis

Empire of Light

tar

Best Documentary Feature

all that breathes

All the beauty and the bloodshed

Fire of love

A house made of splinters

WINNER. Navalny

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

best mount

Banshees by Inisherin

Elvis

Everything at once everywhere

tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best song

Applause in Tell It Like a Woman . Music and lyrics by Diane Warren

hold my hand in Top Gun: Maverick . Music and lyrics by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

lift me up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson. Tems and Ryan Coogler Lyrics

Naatu Naatu in RRR . Music by MM Keeravaani. Chandrabose Lyrics

This is a Lifein All at once everywheres. Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyrics by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Production Design

No news at the front

Avatar: The Water Sense

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

better visual effects

No news at the front

Avatar: The Water Sense

batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

