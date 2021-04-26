The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States has recognized the film with three Oscars (Film, Directing and Leading Actress) Nomadlandby Chinese director Chloé Zhao, starring Frances McDormand. This is how we have told you about the gala live.

This is the list with all the winners of the Oscars of 2021:

Movie

Winner: Nomadland The father Judas and the black messiah Mank Minari A promising young woman Sound of metal The Chicago 7 trial

Direction

Winner: Chloé Zhao Nomadland Thomas vinterberg Another round David Fincher Mank Lee Isaac Chung Minari Emerald Fennell A promising young woman

Best Lead Actor

Anthony Hopkins The father Riz Ahmed Sound of metal Chadwick boseman The mother of blues Gary oldman Mank Steven yeun Minari

Best Leading Actress

Winner: Frances McDormand Nomadland Viola Davis The mother of blues Andra Day The United States vs. Billie Holiday Vanessa kirby Fragments of a woman Carey Mulligan A promising young woman

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Daniel Kaluuya Judas and the black messiah Sacha Baron Cohen The Chicago 7 trial Leslie Odom, Jr One night in Miami Paul raci Sound of metal Lakeith stanfield Judas and the black messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Youn Yuh-jung Minari Maria bakalova Borat 2 Glenn close Hillbilly, a rural elegy Olivia colman The father Amanda seyfried Mank

Best international film

Winner: Another round Denmark Better days Hong Kong Collective Romania The Man Who Sold His Skin Tunisia Quo vadis, Aida? Bosnia

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the black messiah. Screenplay by Will Berson, Shaka King; story by Will Berson, Shaka King and Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas

Minari . Written by Lee Isaac Chung

Winner: A promising young woman . Written by Emerald Fennell

Sound of metal . Screenplay by Darius Marder, Abraham Marder; story by Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Chicago 7 trial. Written by Aaron Sorkin

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat 2 . Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern; story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer and Nina Pedrad

Winner: The father . Written by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland . Written by Chloé Zhao

One night in Miami . Screenplay by Kemp Powers

White Tiger. Written by Ramin Bahrani

Best Documentary Feature Film

Collective. Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

Crip Camp: c extraordinary protection. Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

The mole agent . Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

Winner: What the octopus taught me. Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Time. Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Better sound

Greyhound: Enemies under the sea. Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank . Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News from the big world . Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul . Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David ParkerG

Winner: Sound of Metal. Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Best photography

Best soundtrack

Best song

Winner: Fight for you, from Judas and the black messiah. Music by HER and Dernst Emile II; lyrics by HER and Tiara Thomas

Hear my voice, from The Chicago 7 trial . Music by Daniel Pemberton; lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Husavic, from Eurovision: the history of Fire Saga. Music and lyrics by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

Io yes (Seen), from The life ahead . Music by Diane Warren; and lyrics by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

Speak now, from One night in Miami. Music and lyrics by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Production Design

The father . Production designer: Peter Francis; decorated Cathy Featherstone

The mother of blues . Production designer: Mark Ricker; sets: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

Winner: Mank . Production designer: Donald Graham Burt; decors Jan Pascale

News from the big world . Production designer: David Crank; sets: Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet. Production design: Nathan Crowley; sets: Kathy Lucas

Best Costume Design

Best Editing

The father. Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland . Chloé zhao

A promising young woman. Frédéric Thoraval

Winner: Sound of Metal. Mikkel EG Nielsen

The Chicago 7 trial. Alan Baumgarten

Better visual effects

Love and Monsters. Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

Midnight sky . Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan . Sean Faden, yers Langlys, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

Ivan the Magnificent . Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martínez

Winner: Tenet. Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma . Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly, a rural elegy. Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Winners: The mother of the blues. Sergio López-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Mank. Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio. Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Best fiction short

Feeling Through. Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

The Letter Room. Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

The Present. Farah Nabulsi

Winner: Two Distant Strangers. Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

White Eye. Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

Best Animated Short

Burrow. Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

Genius Loci. Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

Winner: If Anything Happens I Love You . Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Opera. Erick oh

Yes-people. Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Best Documentary Short

Winner: Colette . Anthony Giacchino

A concerto is a conversation. Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Do not split. Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

Hunger Ward. Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

A love song for Latasha. Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan