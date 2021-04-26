The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of the United States has recognized the film with three Oscars (Film, Directing and Leading Actress) Nomadlandby Chinese director Chloé Zhao, starring Frances McDormand. This is how we have told you about the gala live.
This is the list with all the winners of the Oscars of 2021:
Movie
Winner: Nomadland
The father
Judas and the black messiah
Mank
Minari
A promising young woman
Sound of metal
The Chicago 7 trial
Direction
Winner: Chloé Zhao
Nomadland
Thomas vinterberg
Another round
David Fincher
Mank
Lee Isaac Chung
Minari
Emerald Fennell
A promising young woman
Best Lead Actor
Anthony Hopkins
The father
Riz Ahmed
Sound of metal
Chadwick boseman
The mother of blues
Gary oldman
Mank
Steven yeun
Minari
Best Leading Actress
Winner: Frances McDormand
Nomadland
Viola Davis
The mother of blues
Andra Day
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa kirby
Fragments of a woman
Carey Mulligan
A promising young woman
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the black messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen
The Chicago 7 trial
Leslie Odom, Jr
One night in Miami
Paul raci
Sound of metal
Lakeith stanfield
Judas and the black messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Youn Yuh-jung
Minari
Maria bakalova
Borat 2
Glenn close
Hillbilly, a rural elegy
Olivia colman
The father
Amanda seyfried
Mank
Best international film
Winner: Another round
Denmark
Better days
Hong Kong
Collective
Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Tunisia
Quo vadis, Aida?
Bosnia
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the black messiah. Screenplay by Will Berson, Shaka King; story by Will Berson, Shaka King and Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas
- Minari. Written by Lee Isaac Chung
- Winner: A promising young woman. Written by Emerald Fennell
- Sound of metal. Screenplay by Darius Marder, Abraham Marder; story by Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
- The Chicago 7 trial. Written by Aaron Sorkin
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat 2. Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern; story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer and Nina Pedrad
- Winner: The father. Written by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
- Nomadland. Written by Chloé Zhao
- One night in Miami. Screenplay by Kemp Powers
- White Tiger. Written by Ramin Bahrani
Best Documentary Feature Film
- Collective. Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
- Crip Camp: cextraordinary protection. Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
- The mole agent. Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
- Winner: What the octopus taught me. Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
- Time. Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
Better sound
- Greyhound: Enemies under the sea. Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
- Mank. Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
- News from the big world. Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
- Soul. Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David ParkerG
- Winner: Sound of Metal. Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Best photography
Best soundtrack
Best song
- Winner: Fight for you, from Judas and the black messiah. Music by HER and Dernst Emile II; lyrics by HER and Tiara Thomas
- Hear my voice, from The Chicago 7 trial. Music by Daniel Pemberton; lyrics by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
- Husavic, from Eurovision: the history of Fire Saga. Music and lyrics by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
- Io yes (Seen), from The life ahead. Music by Diane Warren; and lyrics by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
- Speak now, from One night in Miami. Music and lyrics by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
Best Production Design
- The father. Production designer: Peter Francis; decorated Cathy Featherstone
- The mother of blues. Production designer: Mark Ricker; sets: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton
- Winner: Mank. Production designer: Donald Graham Burt; decors Jan Pascale
- News from the big world. Production designer: David Crank; sets: Elizabeth Keenan
- Tenet. Production design: Nathan Crowley; sets: Kathy Lucas
Best Costume Design
Best Editing
- The father. Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland. Chloé zhao
- A promising young woman. Frédéric Thoraval
- Winner: Sound of Metal. Mikkel EG Nielsen
- The Chicago 7 trial. Alan Baumgarten
Better visual effects
- Love and Monsters. Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
- Midnight sky. Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
- Mulan. Sean Faden, yers Langlys, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
- Ivan the Magnificent. Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martínez
- Winner: Tenet. Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Emma. Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
- Hillbilly, a rural elegy. Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
- Winners: The mother of the blues. Sergio López-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
- Mank. Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
- Pinocchio. Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
Best fiction short
- Feeling Through. Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
- The Letter Room. Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
- The Present. Farah Nabulsi
- Winner: Two Distant Strangers. Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
- White Eye. Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
Best Animated Short
- Burrow. Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
- Genius Loci. Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
- Winner: If Anything Happens I Love You. Will McCormack and Michael Govier
- Opera. Erick oh
- Yes-people. Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Best Documentary Short
- Winner: Colette. Anthony Giacchino
- A concerto is a conversation. Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
- Do not split. Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
- Hunger Ward. Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
- A love song for Latasha. Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan
