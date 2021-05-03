The 100 winners of the Konex to the Show. They are the 100 most outstanding personalities of the last decade (2011-2020) of the Argentine show (2011-2020).

The Grand Jury of the Konex Awards, which presides Ricardo Darin (Konex de Brillante 2011), has as General Secretary Graciela Borges (Konex de Platino 2011) and as a Special Guest to Norma Aleandro (Konex Award for Brilliant 2001). Among other members, it is made up of Teté Coustarot, Javier Daulte; Sandra Guida, Leonor Manso, Félix “Chango” Monti, Carlos Rottemberg and Pablo O. Scholz (editor of Clarion).

The 100 Konex Awards – Diplomas of Merit, corresponding to the 20 disciplines voted, will be delivered in October.

Héctor Alterio and Pepe Soriano will receive special mentions for their careers. Photos Clarín Archive

Likewise, the Grand Jury awarded special mentions to institutions and groups for their significant contribution. They are the Group of Puppeteers from the San Martín Theater, the La Cochera Group, the Piel de Lava Group and the Cervantes National Theater.

He also gave special mentions to the career to Héctor Alterio and Pepe Soriano.

The Konex of Honor to an outstanding personality who died in the last decade was awarded by unanimous decision to Agustin Alezzo already Leonardo Favio. They were already Konex de Honor Luis Sandrini in 1981, Saulo Benavente in 1991, María Luisa Bemberg in 2001 and Alejandra Boero in 2011.

Daniel Rabinovich and Marcos Mundstock, two of “The Unforgettable” that the Grand Jury wanted to remember. Photo Clarín Archive

On the other hand, the Grand Jury has decided to pay tribute to some figures of the Show who died during the 2011-2020 decade (“The unforgettable ones”). They, in turn, received the Konex Award in previous editions. It is (in alphabetical order) Diana Álvarez, Hugo Arana, Antonio Carrizo, Marcos Mundstock, Eduardo “Tato” Pavlovsky, Daniel Rabinovich, Sergio Renán, Fernando “Pino” Solanas, Alejandro Urdapilleta and China Zorrilla.

The Grand Jury will choose, in each of the 20 awarded quintets, the personalities with the most significant careers, who will receive the Platinum Konex. Among them, the figure of the decade will be selected, who will obtain the Konex de Brillante, the highest award granted by the Konex Foundation.

Finally, the ceremony in which the 20 Platinum Konex, the Special Mentions, the Honorary Konex and the Bright Konex are awarded, will be held in December.

Next, the 100 winners, in alphabetical order.

1- Theater actress

Marilú Marini and Pilar Gamboa, two of the five Theater Actresses.

Paola Barrientos, Pilar Gamboa, Marilú Marini, Ingrid Pelicori, Lorena Vega

2- Theater Actor

Mario Alarcón, Claudio Da Passano, Osmar Núñez, Jorge Suárez, Diego Velázquez

3- Theater Director

Pompeyo Audivert, Corina Fiorillo, Mariano Tenconi Blanco, Claudio Tolcachir, Ciro Zorzoli

4- Film actress

Mercedes Morán and Erica Rivas, chosen among the film Actresses.

Dolores Fonzi, Mercedes Morán, Natalia Oreiro, Érica Rivas, Julieta Zylberberg

5- Film Actor

In the film actor category, Oscar Martínez and Diego Peretti.

Daniel Fanego, Joaquín Furriel, Oscar Martínez, Diego Peretti, Leonardo Sbaraglia

6- Film Director

Sebastián Borensztein, Ana Katz, Lucrecia Martel, Damián Szifron, Pablo Trapero

7- TV actress

Nancy Dupláa, Verónica Llinás, Carla Peterson, Griselda Siciliani, Eleonora Wexler

8- TV actor

Alejandro Awada Luis Brandoni Pablo Echarri Peter Lanzani Carlos Portaluppi

9- TV Director

Daniel Barone, Israel Adrián Caetano, Luis Ortega, Sebastián Pivotto, Bruno Stagnaro

10- Female Musical Interpreter

Natalia Cociuffo, Laura Conforte, Karina K, Melania Lenoir, Alejandra Radano

11- Male Musical Performer

Omar Calicchio, Mariano Chiesa, Fernando Dente, Alejandro Paker, Roberto Peloni

12- Unipersonal

Mauricio Dayub, Andrea Garrote, Valeria Lois, María Onetto, Gerardo Romano

13- Children and Youth

Ana Alvarado, Emiliano Dionisi, Carolina Erlich, Gastón Marioni, Sergio Rower

14- Documentary

Andrés Di Tella, Néstor Frenkel, Franca González, Daniel Rosenfeld, Sergio Wolf

15- Script

Andrés Duprat, Ernesto Korovsky, Santiago Loza, Santiago Miter, Javier Van de Couter

16- Driver

Iván de Pineda, Guido Kaczka, Verónica Lozano, Lalo Mir, Elizabeth Vernaci

17- Scenography

Mercedes Alfonsín, Carlos Di Pasquo, Jorge Ferrari, Alicia Leloutre, Alberto Negrín

18- Wardrobe

Gabriela Aurora Fernández, Renata Schussheim, Julio Suárez, Mónica Toschi, Mini Zuccheri

19- Lighting.

Julián Apezteguia, Iván Gierasinchuk, Javier Juliá, Leandra Rodríguez, Eli Sirlin

20- Production

Sebastián Blutrach, Pablo Kompel, Matías Mosteirín, Sebastián Ortega, Vanessa Ragone

