Russian schoolchildren who won gold medals at the 53rd International Physics Olympiad in Tokyo returned to Moscow. On Tuesday, July 18, they shared their impressions of the competition with Izvestia.

According to one of the participants, all schoolchildren were intensively preparing for the Olympiad.

“Unfortunately, this year they performed under a neutral flag. But everyone understood that we were from the Russian team, we did not experience any pressure, ”he said.

Another participant of the championship emphasized that strong rivals were from China and South Korea.

MIPT teacher and coach of the Russian team in physics Mikhail Osin said that five participants for participation in the International Physics Olympiad were selected among the winners of the All-Russian Olympiad in this subject. Teenagers have been preparing for the Olympics for a year.

“Five participants and five gold medals. My merit here is minimal. These are children, of course, themselves, ”said Osin.

In total, schoolchildren from more than 80 countries took part in the international intellectual competition in physics. On July 16, the Ministry of Education announced the victory of the Russians.

Russian schoolchildren every year take part in international competitions in various disciplines, as a rule, as part of teams.

By 2023, teams of schoolchildren in astronomy and astrophysics, biology, geography, computer science, mathematics, chemistry and physics have been formed in Russia. Also, children and teenagers from the Russian Federation are invited to participate in the Natural Science Olympiad for juniors.