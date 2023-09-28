Dhe RTL reality show “I’m a Star – Get Me Out of Here” won the German Television Award. The jungle camp won in the “Best Entertainment Reality” category. The almost 20-year-old format, in which celebrities live in the jungle for two weeks, has been nominated for the award several times in recent years. The much-criticized ZDF film adaptation of the Frank Schätzing bestseller “The Swarm” was awarded the best multi-part series.

Philip Froissant, who was named best actor, made a political statement. He expressed his support to activists from the group Last Generation for spraying all the pillars of the Brandenburg Gate with orange paint on September 17th. Looking back, people won’t be upset about it, but rather about the failure to protect the climate. Froissant received the award for his portrayal of the Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph I in the Sisi series “The Empress” on Netflix. Joko Winterscheidt also made a plea for more climate protection – he won in the “Best Documentary Series” category with “The World’s Most Dangerous Show” (Amazon Prime Video).

Jella Haase was named best actress for the action thriller series “Kleo” (Netflix), which also won the award in the “Best Drama Series” category. Barbara Schöneberger received a prize for her moderation of the German preliminary round of the Eurovision Song Contest. “Next time I’ll really try to be there,” said the entertainer who was unable to attend.

Bill and Tom Kaulitz did not expect the honor. The twin brothers won in the “Best Entertainment Show” category with their RTL format “That’s my Jam” against “The Giovanni Zarrella Show” (ZDF) and Joko Winterscheidt’s “Who steals the show from me?” (ProSieben). Turning to the competitors, Bill said: “Giovanni and Joko – being there is everything. Don’t worry about it – again next time!”



The actress Jella Haase speaks with her award for “Kleo” as Best Actress at the German Television Awards 2023 in the Coloneum.

:



Image: dpa



“The Mayor” (ZDF) about a volunteer local mayor who is committed to a refugee home was “Best TV Film”. A Netflix production won in the “Best Comedy Series” category: “King of Stonks”. TV chef Tim Mälzer won the award for best factual entertainment with “Zum Schwarzwälder Hirsch”: In the Vox show, 13 people with Down syndrome work in a restaurant. “I think we learned even more than any person with Down syndrome,” said Mälzer.







In the information sector, journalist Arndt Ginzel was honored for his reporting on the Ukrainian war on ZDF. Another trophy went to the “Tagesthemen” edition from Kiev six months after the start of the war. “Dying for Beginners” from RTL was named the best infotainment format: In the documentary series, Steffen Hallaschka and Olivia Jones deal with death.

The best sports program was ZDF’s World Cup coverage because it did not leave out political aspects of the tournament in Qatar. For the jury, the best documentary was the Pro Sieben production “Afghanistan in the Grip of the Taliban”.



Oliver Pocher (lr), Andrea Kaiser and Luke Mockridge come to the Coloneum for the 2023 German Television Awards ceremony.

:



Image: dpa



The gala took place in the Cologne-Ossendorf district, which is best known for a waste recycling plant, a furniture store and a high-security prison. Comedian Luke Mockridge took the opportunity to make a comeback in the media: “I came with very good feelings,” he told the German Press Agency. “It’s always nice to see the industry and come back after a two-year break into the arms of this very charitable media bubble.”

The 34-year-old came to Cologne alongside his colleague Oliver Pocher (45), who appeared as a single again at an awards gala for the first time after separating from his wife Amira. “I have walked the red carpets of the world in all constellations,” said Pocher.







The television award was invented 25 years ago, in 1998, and was awarded for the first time the following year. The most famous moment was probably in 2008, when the literary critic Marcel Reich-Ranicki (1920-2013) rejected the trophy intended for him with the words: “I will not accept this prize! I didn’t know what was waiting for me here.”