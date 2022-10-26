‘Why should I still watch? The championship has already been decided,” is a statement that we have not heard since the F1 race in America. Verstappen had to get it out of his toes, but still managed to take the win. This weekend he is gearing up to break a special F1 record at the 2022 Mexican GP.

The Mexico City race will be held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, named after the brothers Pedro and Ricardo Rodriguez. Both drove in Formula 1 and came to a tragic end. Ricardo was only 20 years old. He died during the Mexican GP in 1962. Under the watchful eye of friends and family, the young driver crashed, flew out of his car and died on the spot.

Brother Pedro has long been Mexico’s most successful F1 driver with two F1 wins. He recorded his first win in 1967 on the South African Kyalami circuit. In 1970 he would win another race at a soaking wet Spa-Francorchamps. In 1971 disaster struck him too. Died during a sports car race at the Norisring. As a tribute, the circuit is named after them.

What should I know about the 2022 Mexican GP?

The race in Mexico City is always a unique event. Expect enough Dia de los Muertosmasks and other typical Mexican decorations in the stands of the former baseball stadium. The circuit itself is characterized by a mega-long straight of no less than 1.2 kilometers.

In addition, height is a determining factor. The city is 2,240 meters above sea level, making it the highest track on the F1 calendar. If you are more than 2 kilometers above the sea, you are dealing with thin air. Since F1 cars are actually wings on wheels, the aerodynamics are greatly affected by the lack of airtightness.

Who has a lot at stake for?

With the drivers, the penny keeps changing between Pérez and Leclerc. After the American GP, ​​the Monegask is two points ahead of the Mexican. Pérez will want to score high during his home race. If only to see Pérez’s father go crazy. We are curious whether Verstappen will give his teammate a home win or whether the Dutchman is going for his 14th victory of the season. It would be the first time ever for anyone to reach that number in one season.

Last week, Red Bull also closed the constructors’ championship. As a result, the battle for the championships is over. Mercedes and Ferrari are still fighting for second place in the teams. Ferrari has a lead of 53 points with 3 races (and a sprint race) to go. Should Russell knock out his Ferrari competition even more often, a silver medal is for the Silberpfeilen not unthinkable.

Behind those two major car brands, McLaren and Alpine are still going for fourth place. Alpine has a 6 point advantage and a car that is apparently indestructible. Opposite this is a Ricciardo who cannot find his way. Behind them, Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin are fighting over P6. Alfa Romeo has one point more than the British.

What does Max Verstappen say?

“It’s a circuit with a lot of fast parts and few corners. The first two parts are a bit too slow for my taste. You need a lot of traction there and a car that goes well over the kerbstones. The fast pendulums are the nicest part. The other part I like is the stadium part, it’s really cool to drive through,” says the Dutchman Verstappen.com.

What’s the weather like at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico?

In Austin, the drivers still had to deal with strong gusts of wind. They don’t have to worry about that at the Mexican GP. However, some raindrops may fall during the extended second free practice. That training will again be dominated by tire tests for 2023. This time the softer compound tested. On Saturday and Sunday it will remain dry at around 25 degrees.

What time does F1 start at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez?

Friday

1st free practice: 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM

2nd free practice: 23:00 – 00:30

Saturday

3rd free practice: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Qualification: 10pm – 11pm

Sunday

Race: 9:00 PM