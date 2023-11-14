Home page World

Split

Joko and Klaas’ treasure hunt has reached its climax after the last puzzle – the winner of the million-dollar suitcase has finally been found.

The eagerly awaited one Treasure hunt by Joko and Klaas has reached its conclusion. One lucky participant found the hidden suitcase containing one million euros and is now considerably richer.

A puzzle adventure comes to an end: Joko and Klaas’s puzzle ends with a winner

After weeks of puzzles, speculation and intensive searching, the hunt for the hidden treasure is now over. The treasure hunt, which began as part of the show “Joko & Klaas versus ProSieben”, captivated numerous viewers and encouraged them to actively participate.

The winner of Joko and Klaas’ treasure hunt came to an end on Tuesday evening. © F. Kern/Future Image/Imago

Joko and Klaas “1 million euro” puzzle: The location of the suitcase and the details of the winner

The sensational treasure hunt by Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf has a winner: Tobias. He found the suitcase filled with a million euros and successfully opened it on the second attempt NEXTG.tv reported. Tobias’ success in the treasure hunt was partly due to the Notes from the well-known Twitch streamer Papaplatte influenced. In his Twitch live stream, Papaplatte asked his viewers to mention him if they found the suitcase with his clues. Tobias followed this call after opening the suitcase.

Papaplatte’s reaction to his viewer Tobias’ win was one of surprise and enthusiasm. “That’s easy as a viewer,” he commented in his live reaction on Twitch, clearly delighted with the success. After the triumphant moment of finding the suitcase, Tobias and Joko and Klaas’ team set off for the show “Late Night Berlin”. There Tobias is celebrated as a new millionaire and his story is presented.

Winner Tobias “made a millionaire”: Streamer Papaplatte receives a live invitation to “Late Night Berlin”

While Joko Winterscheidt and the newly crowned millionaire Tobias are on their way to “Late Night Berlin”, the surprise of the evening continues. In an unexpected move, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf called the Twitch streamer Papaplatte during his live broadcast and offered him to come live to the broadcast in Berlin.

Due to his current stay in Cologne, Papaplatte unfortunately had to reject Klaas’ offer. However, a creative solution was quickly found: a live broadcast at around 11:10 p.m. via Skype should enable Papaplatte to take part in the show despite the distance.

An unforgettable moment on German television: after seven episodes the winner is decided

The moment the winner found the suitcase was broadcast live on ProSieben and marked a high point in the history of German television entertainment. The treasure hunt was not just a game for money, but also an exciting adventure that swept the entire nation along.

An important aspect of the treasure hunt was supporting the DKMS and the fight against blood cancer. The puzzles and the treasure hunt resulted in thousands of new registrations with the DKMS, which made the campaign a great success in the social area.

From cryptic clues to encrypted messages, this treasure hunt has everything an adventurer’s heart could desire. Each puzzle solved brought the participants closer to the goal, and the combination of intelligence, creativity and perseverance was the key to success.