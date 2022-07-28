Singer-hieromonk Fotiy called Comedy Club the most vulgar program on Russian television

The winner of the fourth season of the Voice show, Hieromonk Photius (real name Vitaly Mochalov) called Comedy Club the most vulgar program on Russian television. Fotiry spoke about the differences between vulgar and witty humor in the episode of the show “Open, David”, available on YouTube.

“Comedy Club is probably the most vulgar thing that is on television. Humor must be used by priests. A sense of humor is a sense inherent in God, he is also witty. You just need to understand where is vulgar humor and where is witty,” said the hieromonk.

The hieromonk also spoke about his television preferences. So, Fotiy watched the Evening Urgant show before it closed. But, according to the singer, recently the program has changed for the worse. “Everything has become somehow one-sided, gone. It’s as if the team has just changed, because before the quality of the jokes was different, ”he said.

In April 2021, the hieromonk criticized the track Russian Woman by singer Manizha, with which she performed at Eurovision. He stated that the composition distorts the image of a Russian woman. At the same time, Fotiy called Manizha a good singer.

Fotiy won the TV show “Voice” in 2015.