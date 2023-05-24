The star of the “Battle of psychics” Cherevaty: in Moscow, people are more clamped than in other cities

A participant in the popular show “The Battle of Psychics” and the winner of the “New Battle of Psychics” on the TNT channel, Vlad Cherevaty, said that in Moscow people who recognize him in public places approach him less often than in other cities. This difference is named in an interview with 7 Days.

According to the star of the show on TNT, Moscow residents are more constrained than residents of other cities. “In the provinces, they immediately run up to say hello, take pictures, hug. And in the capital they will find out – I can see it – but rather they will get the phone to remove it from afar than they will come up themselves, ”he shared.

Earlier, Cherevaty invited the singer and TV presenter Olga Buzova to his reception. He stated that he could contribute to significant success in her life.

Vlad Cherevaty participated in the 22nd season of the Battle of Psychics, where he reached the final. In the “New Battle of Psychics” program, he took first place. The hero of the show claims to be interacting with dark forces.