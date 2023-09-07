Porn model from Croatia, who became the winner of the sex championship in Sweden, called the way to make oral sex perfect. About it informs Daily Mail.

Speaking on Australian radio, 27-year-old Maria Zadravets said that during such closeness, a woman needs to constantly maintain eye contact with a man. According to her, this “will make a man obsessed with you.”

“For me, this is very important, because so much can be expressed through the eyes. You can look at him very cute and make oral sex much more pleasant, ”Zadravets said. The pornographic actress added that with a look, for example, you can try to express “passion and fantasies” in order to please your partner.

Zadravets was announced as the winner of the first European Sex Championship, which was held in Sweden. It started in Gothenburg on 8 June. The event was said to run for several weeks, with competitions taking place in 16 categories. The performances were to be evaluated by a jury consisting of five judges, and online voting was supposed to be used to select the winners. The competition was held under the auspices of the Swedish Sex Federation (SSF), founded by the famous adventurer Dragan Bratic.

Participants soon claimed that the organizers were unable to establish the broadcast, refused to pay and did not provide HIV testing. When the representative of Ukraine tried to talk about it on the social network, she was attacked by Dragan Bratich. The brawl was caught on video. In addition, it turned out that the championship has no official status, since Sweden did not recognize sex as a sport.

Earlier, Maria Zadravets told how she would spend the money received for the victory. She said she was going to get herself plastic surgery.