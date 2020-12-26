Anna Shcherbakova became the winner of the Russian Figure Skating Championship in the women’s singles category. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The athlete scored 183.79 points in the free program, and received 264.10 points on the sum of the two programs. The second place was taken by Kamila Valieva (254.01 points), and the top three was closed by Alexandra Trusova (246.37). The champion and vice-champion of the country are training under the guidance of Eteri Tutberidze. The bronze medalist represents the Evgeni Plushenko Academy.

Shcherbakova became a three-time Russian champion. The 16-year-old has surpassed world records in free skating and total program points, but the International Skating Union (ISU) does not take into account the achievements established in national competitions.

The 2020 Russian Championship is held in Chelyabinsk from December 24 to 27.