Karim Khalili won the sprint at the 2024 Russian Biathlon Championships in Tyumen

2022 Olympic bronze medalist Karim Khalili won the sprint at the 2024 Russian Championships in Tyumen. A Lenta.ru correspondent learned about this.

The race took place on Monday, March 25th. Khalili, representing Moscow, covered the distance in 25 minutes and 33.7 seconds and did not make a single mistake. The second place was taken by Petr Pashchenko (KhMAO-Yugra). He also made no mistakes on the shooting range and lost 7.5 seconds to the winner.

Ilnaz Mukhamedzyanov closed the top three winners. He represents the Republic of Udmurtia. His gap was 15.9 seconds.

Russians and Belarusians do not participate in international competitions by decision of the International Biathlon Union (IBU). The order came into force in March 2022 and will remain in effect until further notice.