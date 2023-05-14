Representative of Sweden, singer Loreen became the winner of the 67th international music contest “Eurovision”, held in British Liverpool. The artist scored 583 points with the song Tattoo, the competition was broadcast on the official YouTube-channel Eurovision Song Contest.

Lauryn took the lead by a huge margin thanks to the jury’s vote, with 340 points. In the vote of viewers, the artist received 243 points.

Second place went to Finland’s rapper Käärijä (real name Järe Peuhenen) with Cha Cha Cha. Käärijä earned 150 points from the jury and 376 points from the viewers. In total, he scored 526 points.

Israeli singer Noa Kirel came in third with 362 points. She performed the song Unicorn. The performance of the artist was highly appreciated by the international jury – thanks to him, Israel earned 177 points. In the audience voting, Kirel received 185 points.

The top 5 highest scoring entries also included Italy’s Marco Mengoni with “Due vite” and Norwegian singer Alessandra with “Queen of Kings”. They scored 350 and 268 points respectively.

The main loser of the grand final was Lord of the Lost, who represented Germany with the song Blood & Glitter. The hard rock band received only 3 points from the jury and 15 points from the audience vote.

Who is Lauren?

39-year-old Loreen Zineb Nora Talhaoui is a native of Stockholm with Moroccan-Berber roots. In Sweden, she became known for her participation in the music competition Idol in 2004, but soon left the music industry, returning only in 2011 when she performed at the Swedish song contest Melodifestivalen. The singer’s discography includes two studio albums. The first Heal album was released in 2012, the second, called Ride, in 2017.

Lorin (Sweden) Photo: Phil Noble / Reuters

This is Lorin’s second victory at Eurovision – in 2012 she represented Sweden at the international competition in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, taking first place with the song Euphoria. Then the singer scored 372 points, overtaking the second place Russian musical group Buranovskiye Babushki by 117 points. Such a gap arose due to the decision of the jury, according to which Lorin received 296 points, and Buranovskiye Babushki – 96. At the same time, according to the results of the television voting, the representatives of Russia scored 332 points, losing only 11 points to the Swedish singer.

With her victory at Eurovision 2023, Lauryn became the first singer in history to win the competition twice. Irish singer Johnny Logan remains the only singer to date to have re-taken first place in the competition – he became the favorite of the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980 and in 1984.

Bookmakers predicted the victory of Sweden and Finland

By estimates Lauryn was the favorite of the bookmakers after the semi-finals – her chances of winning were estimated at 55 percent. Finnish rapper Käärijä (real name Järe Peuhenen) came in second with 22 percent with Cha Cha Cha.

The Ukrainian duo Tvorchi, consisting of Andriy Gutsulyak, a sound producer from the Ternopil region, and a native of Nigeria, vocalist Jeffrey Kenny, was in third position with a six percent chance of winning. The team performed at the competition with the song Heart of Steel.

Eurovision 2023 passed under new rules

Noah Kirel (Israel) Photo: Phil Noble / Reuters

This year the finalists of the competition were determined solely by public vote. Jury votes were taken into account only at the final stage of Eurovision. In addition, in 2023, residents of countries that did not take part in the vocal competition received the right to vote for applicants. Points from the international community were counted as a vote from another country.

The rules have changed after the organizers were accused of manipulating votes in the 2022 contest See also In Moscow, a lawyer was arrested for trying to smuggle phones and medicines into a pre-trial detention center

Then the head of the Romanian delegation complained that the organizers of Eurovision had replaced the scores that she had given to the contestants – the highest score from the jury from Romania was given to Moldova, but the maximum scores went to Ukraine. Later, the representatives of Azerbaijan and Georgia indicated that their juries gave Ukraine the highest score, but the points from the representatives of these countries were not shown on the air, allegedly due to technical problems. The organizers of the competition then announced that the points went to the British singer Sam Ryder. A similar situation happened with the points from the delegation of Ukraine, which gave the maximum mark to Poland – these points were also allegedly not taken into account in the final vote.

The competition was moved from Ukraine to the UK

In 2022, the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the competition in Turin, Italy. According to the rules of Eurovision, the next contest was supposed to take place on the territory of the winning country, but Ukraine refused to host the event for security reasons. The organizers of the competition moved the competition to the UK, while the Ukrainian group Tvorchi automatically entered the grand final of the competition.

Between the cities of Great Britain, a competition was held for the right to host Eurovision – it competed, in particular, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Sheffield

As a result, Liverpool won – the birthplace of The Beatles and many other internationally famous bands. The musical heritage of the city was noted in the final of the competition by the performances of the Eurovision participants of the past years. In particular, the Italian singer Mahmoud sang John Lennon’s Imagine, the Israeli Netta Barzilai performed You Spin Me Round by Dead or Alive, the Icelander Dadi Freyr – Whole Again of the Atomic Kitten girl band, the Swedish Cornelia Jacobs – I Turn To You by singer Melanie C, and Dutch pop singer Duncan Lawrence performed a cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

British pop singer Alisha Dixon, star of the comedy series “Ted Lasso” Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian performer Yulia Sanina, as well as Irish comedian Graham Norton became the presenters of this competition.

Ukrainian contestants from previous years performed at Eurovision 2023

The slogan of the competition was “Unification through Music”. At the opening of the grand final, the Ukrainian group, the winner of last year’s competition Kalush Orchestra, performed the song Stephania. The video for the song aired, featuring Princess Catherine of Wales (née Kate Middleton) playing the piano.

The traditional parade of participants with flags was interrupted by the appearances of other Ukrainian bands and artists who performed at Eurovision in previous years. So, the Go_A group, singers Tina Karol and Jamala, as well as Ukrainian showman Andriy Danilko in the image of Verka Serduchka appeared on the stage. They performed fragments of compositions with which they had previously performed at the competition.

Russia banned from Eurovision from 2022

In 2022, Russia was banned from participating in Eurovision. This decision was made by the organizing European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. “This decision reflects concerns that, amid an unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of this year’s Russian candidates will damage the competition’s reputation,” the union said in a statement.

In 2023, Russia also did not perform at Eurovision

One of the organizers of the competition, Martin Österdahl, stressed that the decision to exclude Russia from the list of participants was not easy for the leadership.