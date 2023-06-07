“Mrs. Russia – 2023” Natalia Oskar said that she does not care about haters

The representative of the Far East, Natalia Oskar, who received the title of “Mrs. Russia – 2023”, denied the accusations of critics in the use of plastic surgery and said that she did not care about the haters. About it informs StarHit.

On Tuesday, June 6, the award ceremony of the Mrs. Russia 2023 beauty contest took place in Moscow, at which Natalya Oskar was declared the winner. The victory gives her the right to choose to participate in any international competition.

Criticism and scandal

In addition to the congratulations that the viewers write to the new title holder, the woman began to receive messages from negative users. They were outraged that the pictures published on the winner’s personal blog did not look like the photos taken at the time of the award, and they accused Oscar of excessive use of photo editors and plastic surgery. In the comments on the news about the win, the Russian woman was attacked by numerous trolls, not hesitating in expressions.

Some influencers also spoke about the Oscar victory. TV presenter Alena Vodonaeva in her Telegram-channel noted that “I never understood the meaning of this competition among adult girls.” Her colleague Ida Galich also called on Telegram to cancel beauty contests, because, in her opinion, this is a reward for a person for winning the genetic lottery.

“Well, sorry, you can hate as much as you like”

In response, the winner said that the harmony of the figure and the freshness of the face are the result of self-discipline. “Two or three times a week I go in for sports with a trainer. I watch my diet and don’t eat sweets. Only at the competition she began to eat in a way that is probably impossible. Because you need a lot of energy, calories. But from today I again adhere to proper nutrition, no sugar. It helps me look good without an incredible amount of cosmetic procedures and surgeries. Everything is normal for me. Natural, its own beauty. A healthy mind in a healthy body,” she explained. The woman noted that she does not care about the haters.

I don’t care, it’s their opinion. They are entitled to it. I do not consider it necessary to waste time reading how someone is dissatisfied with me there. I’m going my own way. I know that I prepared responsibly for the competition and spent a lot of effort. We slept two hours a day. Many participants were tired, but I came up and said: “Girls, we have come such a long way. Don’t you dare give up! We have to go to the end” See also Patriarch Kirill writes to the Pope and speaks of "peace". The long-awaited signal Natalia Oscar“Mrs. Russia – 2023”

She revealed that the other members thanked her for her motivation and inspiration. “We are all very grateful to the competition, because it is a great transformation, work on oneself, on endurance. Of course, the whole day in high heels, sleeping for several hours, and then standing at rehearsals from morning until midnight … Well, sorry, you can hate as much as you like. Try to walk this path yourself!” she emphasized

Who is Natalya Oskar?

Oscar is building a career as a singer. In 2019, she took part in the Queen of the Far East competition, in which she won the Queen of Fashion nomination. In 2022, Oscar received an invitation to Mrs. Russia 2023 right during her solo concert.

Now the winner will prepare for the international contest “Mrs. World”. She stated that she considers it her duty to do everything possible to return with a victory.

See also Afghans lawyer: 'I have clients in mortal danger' I am an English teacher, my presentation was in English, which was a big plus for the participants. This year, the jury was “Mrs. World 2022” Sargam Kushal. It was broadcast all over the world in Russian and English. I’m wondering what are the stages in the international competition. The jury members said that the All-Russian competition was the most difficult. Therefore, in any case, I will adequately represent my country. I have already started writing a song in English. I think that she also came to me for a reason

“Mrs. World” is the national stage of the international beauty pageant for married women Mrs. World, which traditionally takes place in the USA. It has been held since 1984.

Related materials:

Earlier, Yana Barvichute, a participant in the Mrs. Universe beauty contest, said that the organizers were handing out prizes for bribes. At the same time, an honest victory in the competition was excluded, since the organizers allegedly had already decided who would get the crown.