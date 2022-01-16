The winner of the Beauty of Russia 2021 contest, 19-year-old Ekaterina Velmakina, was beaten in a karaoke club. According to the girl, the attacker was one of the founders of the institution. About what happened model told REN TV channel.

Velmakina was relaxing with her friends in karaoke. At some point, guests came to the next table, who began to sing songs without interrupting and not letting the rest of the guests pass. The girl asked the employee of the institution what kind of people they were. It turned out that they were the founders of the club.

Then the model went to deal with them personally, but instead of answering the claim, she received a slap in the face. Then Velmakina ran out into the hall, and the attacker, according to the Russian woman, knocked her to the floor and continued to beat her. At this time, all the employees of the institution silently stood behind him. “They were watching movies. For them, it was interesting, fun and cool, ”the girl told about the behavior of the workers.

When the Russian woman’s friends called the police, the place was already empty. The next day, Velmakina went to film the beatings and write a statement to the police. The victim said that after the beating she had a big bump.

In March, it was reported that the Russian model got drunk and cracked the skull of her grandmother, a professor of pulmonology, during an argument. When the model was detained, she claimed that her grandmother fell and knocked out her eye herself. The elderly woman was hospitalized in critical condition.