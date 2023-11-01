Tuesday, October 31, 2023



| Updated 11/01/2023 7:16 p.m.

New stage for the Ascoy zoo, in Cieza, where almost 40 dogs are housed waiting to be adopted. After recent years in which several protectors came denouncing “lack of transparency” on the part of the previous municipal officials, the company Anguimar Sociedad Limitada has taken charge of the center, whose manager, Antonio Aguilar, has already incorporated some of volunteers and has announced that it will count on “each of the Cieza associations so that the hosted animals have the most pleasant life possible.”

The mayor of Cieza, Tomás Rubio, indicated that with the awarding of this service “a conflict between the center and the protectors has been put to an end,” and from now on “a new stage begins with the sole purpose of achieving the “animal welfare, the main objective of this government team.” The Councilor for Animal Welfare insisted that a new period began “in every sense, transparent and it was over not giving explanations for the management of this service and not allowing public access to these facilities as was the case previously.”

The visiting hours were made public: from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday. “Please, I ask the neighbors to come up and see how the animals are doing and take them for a walk,” asked the manager of Anguimar, who added that animal shelters can get involved “however they want.” The protectors have welcomed the new stage that is now beginning, although they insist that “we will be very attentive to ensure that everything announced is fulfilled, and even more so after everything that has happened since then, when we were deception after deception.