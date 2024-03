Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 2:51 p.m.











The La Cepa restaurant donated this Wednesday to the Apandis association the 500 euro prize it obtained in the first edition of the Chato Murciano Gastronomic Days, organized by the Professional Association of Hoteliers (Hostelor). The objective is to contribute to treatment, support, care,…