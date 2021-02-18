Mexican police have arrested Miss Oaxaca 2018 beauty pageant winner Laura Mojica Romero on suspicion of involvement in kidnapping. Mexico News Daily writes about it.

According to the investigation, the 25-year-old girl was part of a criminal group that was engaged in kidnapping in the Mexican states of Veracruz and Oaxaca. She was detained in a raid on Thursday, February 11, along with seven other alleged gang members. On Saturday, February 13, the court arrested them for two months while the authorities continue to collect evidence. Each member of a criminal group faces up to 50 years in prison.

Laura Mojica Romero graduated from the University of Veracruz with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Her resume says that she is fluent in English and is a spokesperson for associations to fight breast cancer and cancer in children. In addition, she announced her intention to create an organization to combat violence against women. In 2020, she became the International Coffee Queen at a competition in Colombia, where she represented Mexico.

