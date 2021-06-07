Last Friday the Euromillions was drawn, as usual. This time, the boat that reached a figure of 130 million euros has changed life overnight to a successful that purchased the winning ticket in the UK.

The winner claimed the award this Sunday, as confirmed by the company that manages the Euromillion, Camelot. “Now we will support the ticket holder during the process and help him to start enjoy your life changing victory“Said Andy Carter, spokesman for the Camelot group.

According to Carter, the lucky one is the ninth biggest winner in the history of the UK National Lottery and he has “a fortune with which he can make his dreams come true.” According to the British newspaper Mirror, the new millionaire is richer than some celebrities like Dua Lipa, if we have as a reference the classification The Sunday Times Rich List 2021.

With this new winner, There are already four British bettors who have won the EuroMillions jackpot so far in 2021. Spain, France, Belgium, Austria, United Kingdom, Portugal, Switzerland and Luxembourg participate in the draw.

Prize of one million euros in Malaga

In addition, the winner of the El Millón code in this Friday’s draw has pocketed one million euros, and the winning ticket has been validated in Malaga. Second Category, there is a ticket validated in Mislata (Valencia) with a prize of 422,567 euros.